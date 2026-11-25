Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto has been crowned Miss Universe 2026, but her victory has drawn criticism online, with some viewers questioning her answers during the final rounds. One social media post described her and Mexico's 2025 winner, Fátima Bosch, as 'two undeserving winners in a row', linking the reaction to controversy surrounding last year's competition.

Barreto, 27, won the 75th edition in San Juan on 24 November, beating 115 other contestants and securing Puerto Rico's sixth title. The Dominican Republic's Melissa Núñez was first runner-up, followed by Venezuela's Clara Vegas. The Philippines' Bea Millan-Windorski placed third runner-up, and New Zealand's Georgia Waddington finished fourth.

The criticism has focused on Barreto's first question-round response in Spanish and her later answer in English. However, claims that she relied on a live translator or memorised her final response have not been independently substantiated.

Barreto's Answers Become Focus of Online Criticism

In the first question round, Barreto was asked which human value should not be lost as artificial intelligence develops. She spoke about using AI responsibly and remaining consistent in defending personal values. Her answer was subsequently translated into English in published transcripts.

In the final round, all five contestants were asked what the world needed most from its leaders. Barreto answered in English, saying leaders should stand by their values, set an example and listen to their communities.

An X post by @ustwvtcontents called the result 'two undeserving winners in a row' and suggested Barreto had delivered a memorised answer after needing translation earlier. The post attracted attention, but does not establish that she used a live interpreter or rehearsed her response.

miss universe really said 'let’s make it two undeserving winners in a row.' last year was a robbery and now puerto rico wins off a memorized script after needing a translator ten minutes ago?? this pageant is completely cooked 💀 #MissUniverse2026 pic.twitter.com/w3ns8IMRtQ — jae (@ustwvtcontents) November 25, 2026

Bosch's 2025 Win Followed Separate Controversies

The comparison with Bosch refers to disputes surrounding the 2025 competition in Thailand. Before the final, Thai pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil publicly confronted Bosch over her failure to take part in promotional activities and threatened to disqualify contestants who supported her. Several contestants walked out in solidarity with Bosch.

The Miss Universe Organisation condemned Itsaragrisil's conduct as 'malicious'. He later disputed the interpretation of his comments and apologised for the distress caused.

A separate controversy emerged when judge Omar Harfouch resigned before the final, alleging an unofficial group had selected the 30 semi-finalists in advance. The organisation rejected the allegation, saying no external group had been authorised to evaluate contestants or select finalists. Harfouch stood by his claims and called for Bosch to be disqualified. The allegations were not independently established.

No Evidence of Unfair Judging in Barreto's Victory

The disputes surrounding the 2025 competition raised questions about transparency, but do not prove Bosch's result was unfair. Bosch also denied that the confrontation with Itsaragrisil had secured her crown.

There is similarly no substantiated evidence that Barreto received preferential treatment or that judges breached competition rules in 2026. Criticism of her answers and the language in which she delivered them does not, on its own, show that the result was improperly decided.

Barreto's victory gives Puerto Rico its first Miss Universe title since Zuleyka Rivera won in 2006. It is the territory's sixth crown in the competition's history. The latest backlash centres on viewers' assessments of Barreto's performance and comparisons with the previous year's controversy, not established evidence that either winner was undeserving.