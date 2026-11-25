Donald Trump pressed NVIDIA to bring back Jensen Huang, and Fox News host Jesse Watters warns Democrats will likely impeach the president over the intervention. Huang resigned as NVIDIA's's president and chief executive on 12 November after reports of affairs, including one with a businesswoman whose possible links to Chinese intelligence were under investigation.

Watters, a Trump ally, said the reinstatement gives Democrats 'a lot of ammunition' once they control Congress in January. Watters predicted Democrats would accuse Trump of risking national security and manipulating markets to enrich himself and his Cabinet. Fellow Fox News host Jessica Tarlov replied: 'And they would be right! No lies detected.'

How NVIDIA's Board Changed Its Mind

Huang co-founded NVIDIA in 1993 and made it a leading maker of artificial intelligence chips. Sources familiar with US intelligence told ABC News that the businesswoman had been in contact with an official of China's Ministry of State Security while she was in a relationship with Huang. Attorney General Todd Blanche said on 12 November that the Justice Department had not determined whether she was a spy. NVIDIA's new chair, Harvey C. Jones, later said the board did not intend to reinstate Huang.

Trump disagreed and pressed the board, which announced on 23 November that it had voted unanimously to reinstate Huang as chief executive. Trump told CNBC: 'I believe my intervention was very important.' In a regulatory filing, NVIDIA said it would hire a chief compliance officer and continue to co-operate with ongoing government investigations and inquiries. NVIDIA's shares, which had lost nearly a third of their value during the scandal, closed the day 31 per cent higher.

The Claims Watters Read Out on Air

On Monday's 8 p.m. edition of Jesse Watters Primetime, Watters predicted Democrats would say a ballroom donation from NVIDIA persuaded Trump to save Huang's job. Democratic Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi puts NVIDIA's gift for the White House project at $25 million (about £19 million). Watters warned that some Republicans would refuse to defend Trump, but added: 'I'm not saying he's not worth saving.' Tarlov replied on X, as the post below shows.

And they would be right! No lies detected. https://t.co/2csKQFyy76 — Jessica Tarlov (@JessicaTarlov) November 24, 2026

Several Republicans in Congress had already criticised the reinstatement before Watters went on air. Nebraska Senator Pete Ricketts posted on X on Monday afternoon that Huang's 'behavior does not support reinstatement.' Texas Senator John Cornyn questioned NVIDIA's claim that Huang posed no security risk: 'Based on what?' Jeff Timmer, a senior adviser to the anti-Trump Lincoln Project, wrote: 'Yes. They will say all those things. Because they are true.'

What Happens When Democrats Take Charge

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said Democrats will 'wield their full power to investigate any wrongdoing by the Trump Administration.' A House majority can impeach, but removal needs two-thirds of senators present, or 67 if all 100 vote. Democrats will hold well under 67 seats.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta's office is still investigating whether NVIDIA misled investors and the public. Trump defended the decision, saying his administration's 'very thorough investigation' found that Huang had done nothing wrong. Watters framed every accusation as a Democratic argument.