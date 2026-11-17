Musician Samantha Shokin's recording of the public-domain Bulgarian folk song 'Bre Petrunko' was removed from YouTube following a copyright complaint from Media Nov Records, a music distribution company that says it operates 500 YouTube channels.

An investigation by 404 Media linked the company to channels featuring AI-generated music and art assets. Shokin submitted two unsuccessful counter-notifications before the company withdrew its complaint following media enquiries.

How a Folk Song Sparked a Copyright Dispute

Shokin recorded a 50-second rendition of the Bulgarian folk song 'Bre Petrunko' during the pandemic and uploaded it to SoundCloud. Two years later, she posted the recording on YouTube, where it accumulated approximately 125,000 views over four years.

Last summer, she discovered that DJs and electronic music producers had been sampling her voice without her knowledge. One track featuring her vocals had attracted more than four million views.

'The first thing that comes to mind is, "Oh my god, someone stole my voice and didn't credit me,"' Shokin told 404 Media. She eventually traced the samples to Loopmasters, which had included her recording in its 'Folk Legends' collection.

After she contacted the distributor, the company apologised and arranged royalties for her. However, another copyright dispute soon emerged.

YouTube Rejects Musician's Appeals

Last month, Shokin discovered that YouTube had removed her original recording following a copyright complaint from Media Nov Records. Despite possessing the original audio files and evidence of her earlier publication, she struggled to reverse the decision.

YouTube declined to process two counter-notifications, saying it could not determine whether she had valid grounds to dispute the takedown. She also attempted to contact Media Nov Records directly, without success. According to 404 Media, corporate records showed that the Ireland-registered company was established just over a year earlier, with shareholders listing addresses in Turkey.

The outlet identified various YouTube channels managed by Media Nov Records, each featuring hundreds of videos. Many uploads included AI-generated art and music, with some tracks appearing across multiple channels.

The content largely consisted of looping electronic beats, resembling the lo-fi music commonly found on streaming platforms. The company told the outlet it operates 500 YouTube channels and collaborates with 'various artists, content creators, and music partners.'

Company Withdraws Claim After Media Questions

Following enquiries from 404 Media, Media Nov Records contacted Shokin requesting evidence that she owned the recording. The company disputed Shokin's ownership claim, saying that 'recording your own cover or performance does not automatically establish ownership of the underlying composition or arrangement. Likewise, rights in the underlying musical work do not automatically establish ownership of your particular recording.'

Copyright lawyer Alfred Steiner questioned the dispute. 'If it's her voice and her playing instruments, what could she possibly be infringing if it's a folk song from the 19th century?' he said.

Shortly afterwards, Media Nov Records announced it would withdraw its takedown request. However, the company stressed that 'this decision does not constitute a waiver of any rights we may hold' and reiterated, 'We intend to initiate appropriate legal proceedings regarding the underlying copyright dispute.'

YouTube subsequently restored Shokin's video, confirming that the claimant had withdrawn its complaint. Although relieved, Shokin criticised the difficulty of challenging the removal without outside intervention. 'The whole system is broken. It feels like a broken system,' she said.