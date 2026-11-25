Ms Rachel asked a nine-year-old boy facing deportation what he wanted for Christmas on Monday, 23 November, hoping to buy him presents. The first thing on his list, she said, was an immigration lawyer. The children's YouTube star met him at a New York youth immigration court, where he faced a judge without one.

Her visit came as legal aid groups warn that some migrant children now face immigration judges with no one to represent them. Their warning follows the expiry on 31 July of the federal contract that had paid lawyers for more than 20,000 of those children.

The Christmas List and the Promise

Ms Rachel, whose real name is Rachel Griffin Accurso, spent the day at 290 Broadway with Brad Lander, who takes his seat in Congress in January. In June, she visited a New Jersey detention centre. The boy is a primary school pupil who crossed into the US without a parent and now lives with his mother. Ms Rachel later shared a video of their meeting on Instagram, in the post below.

Below the lawyer on his Christmas list, the boy added blue Nike trainers and a television, and Ms Rachel told reporters he would get all three from her. In her Instagram caption, she wrote: 'Kids representing themselves in immigration court is so wrong.' The same caption says she is getting him a lawyer. She also said she never wants a child to hear the word 'removable' describe them in court.

Why Children Face Judges Without Lawyers

US immigration courts provide no free lawyers, even for children. A 2008 anti-trafficking law requires the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to ensure, as far as practicable, legal counsel for unaccompanied children held now or previously by HHS or the Department of Homeland Security. The Acacia Center for Justice did that through over 100 legal groups. Acacia's lawyers say its contract ended because they refused to share confidential client details.

HHS says Acacia refused a deal requiring data on who its lawyers represent. HHS planned to give Burke Law Group, a Houston firm, a one-year contract worth up to $150 million (about £113 million) for children in federal care without open bidding, but the firm withdrew. Two of nearly 30 lawyers on its website list immigration and asylum work. After an August court order, the government released over $65 million (about £49 million) owed to nonprofits.

The Backlash and What Comes Next

Karoline Leavitt, the former White House press secretary, responded on X on Tuesday: 'If Ms. Rachel truly cares about all children, she should visit the Angel Families.' The Trump administration uses that phrase for families who lost a loved one in a killing by someone without legal status in the US.

Lander said legal help for young people has faced 'an aggressive assault', and he plans to hold oversight hearings once he takes office. Safe Passage Project, a New York charity that represents migrant children for free, says deportation orders have risen significantly for children who qualify for green cards, while its funding has fallen.