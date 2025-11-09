A photo from the recent TikTok Awards 2025 has ignited an uproar over gender equality after several female artists were seen kneeling on the floor in dresses and high heels while their male counterparts remained standing.

The controversial image rapidly spread across social-media platforms, prompting accusations of sexism and sparking debate over industry standards in Thailand's entertainment scene.

Celebration Turns Sour After Viral Award Post

The ceremony, organised by TikTok Thailand and held in Bangkok, brought together a wide range of Thai entertainment talent and creators. Among the attendees was GMMTV, one of Thailand's leading media production companies, whose official account announced that it had won the Entertainment Partner of the Year award at the TikTok Awards Thailand 2025.

The photo, originally intended to celebrate their win, triggered controversy after showing female artists kneeling in formal gowns and heels at the front, while their male counterparts and company mascots stood behind them. The visual arrangement quickly drew backlash over perceived gender inequality.

The company later updated its post on X, removing the contentious photo and replacing it with an alternative image showing the male artists and the company CEO kneeling instead—an apparent attempt to manage the fallout. However, the original photo remains visible on their official Instagram account.

Online Backlash Mounts Over Controversial Photo

Entertainment fans swiftly took to social media to express outrage, describing the image as evidence of deep-rooted gender bias rather than an isolated mistake.

Reddit users argued that the arrangement lacked cultural justification, expressing disbelief that none of the male attendees or GMMTV representatives had offered the women the chance to stand.

One user wrote: 'There's no justification of cultural differences for this... It's just stupid to see that no one offered the girls to stand up.' Another added: 'This is unacceptable. It says a lot about what they think of the women in the company. They need to issue a formal apology and do better.'

Comment

byu/Aya33 from discussion

inThaiBL

Instagram users also voiced widespread disappointment and frustration over the photo, with many apologising to the female artists and calling for fairer treatment.

One user commented that the image 'changed how I see those gentlemen behind the kneeling FELIZZ members,' highlighting the perceived disrespect. Others urged GMMTV and the broader industry to demonstrate greater respect and support for female performers.

Several observers noted that no male artist appeared to offer to swap positions or sit down, which many interpreted as a lack of solidarity and awareness. The photo drew attention beyond Thai fan circles, fuelling discussions in global idol-fandom communities and wider gender-equality movements.

On X, user Jang argued that framing the image as 'tradition' or 'protocol' was misleading and described it as 'misogyny disguised as manners.' Jang added that defending such a photo undermines women's dignity and urged fans to prioritise gender awareness over loyalty to entertainers or organisations.