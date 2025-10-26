South Korean pop star Park Bom, best known as a member of the girl group 2NE1, has found herself at the centre of a storm after a series of late-night social media posts ignited talk of a multi-million lawsuit, industry mistreatment and a worrying health update from her agency.

Within hours, screenshots of deleted posts, legal documents and fan theories flooded the internet, leaving the K-pop world in chaos.

Cryptic Posts And Explosive Allegations

It began when Park shared a series of cryptic messages on Instagram, some of which have since been deleted, alleging serious mistreatment during her early years at YG Entertainment, the powerhouse label founded by producer Yang Hyun Suk.

Then came the post that sent the internet into meltdown. Park uploaded what appeared to be a draft legal complaint titled 'Fraud and Embezzlement', listing Yang Hyun Suk as the defendant and herself as the plaintiff.

She captioned the image: 'Purpose of complaint: The defendant has not paid the plaintiff the profits that should have been rightfully paid to her for a long period of time. I want a thorough investigation and legal punishment for this.'

Fans quickly circulated the screenshots, dissecting every word as hashtags such as #ParkBom and #YGEntertainment began trending across Asia.

But within hours, her current label D-Nation Entertainment stepped in to calm the frenzy. The agency confirmed that no lawsuit had been filed and said all financial settlements from Park's 2NE1 activities were 'already completed'.

In other words, the post may have reflected frustration rather than a formal legal move, at least for now.

Claims Of Mockery And Exploitation

According to Koreaboo, Park made further allegations in another post, later deleted, accusing YG Entertainment staff of mocking her appearance and using her as the butt of jokes.

She claimed she had paid for her own cosmetic and dermatology treatments, received no songwriting credit or payment, and that commercial deals made in her name were allegedly redirected to others.

The singer also accused the agency of exploiting her family's influence in the entertainment industry while privately belittling them.

Fans described the revelations as 'heartbreaking' and 'long overdue', with many calling for a public statement from YG.

Health And Recovery Update

As speculation spread, D-Nation Entertainment issued an urgent statement through its official social media accounts.

Translated by Koreaboo, the agency revealed that Park was in an 'emotionally unstable state' and required immediate rest and treatment. It acknowledged that her posts had 'caused unintended repercussions' affecting her family, friends and colleagues.

'We sincerely apologise for the distress caused by this situation and thank fans for their continued encouragement,' the statement read.

The label urged both fans and media outlets to stop sharing or reporting on Park's deleted posts, stressing that many had been misinterpreted and taken out of context.

'We will do our best to help our artist recover her health as soon as possible so she can greet everyone in better condition,' the company added.

Yang Hyun Suk's Reported Reaction

While YG Entertainment has not released an official comment, a senior industry insider told OSEN that Yang Hyun Suk's reaction was one of concern rather than anger.

'He was worried,' the insider said. 'More than anything, he was concerned about Park Bom's health.'