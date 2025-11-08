It looks like a Grammy award is in Timothée Chalamet's immediate future.

On 7 November, the American-French actor was announced as a Grammy nominee for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media by the Academy's music award-giving body for his work in 2024's A Complete Unknown. He played as legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan in the biopic directed by James Mangold.

His portrayal was also sharp enough to earn him a second Oscars nod for Best Actor, which he unfortunately lost to Adrien Brody.

Chalamet's Competition

The 29-year-old is nominated alongside this year's hit movies Sinners, F1 The Album, Wicked, and KPop Demon Hunters.

He had five years of preparation to perfect his portrayal of the Like a Rolling Stone singer, training extensively to sing and play guitar and harmonica. It all bore fruit with several award nominations and wins, including a Screen Actors Guild (SAG) award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role last February.

However, he lost on an Academy Award last year to The Brutalist star Adrien Brody, frustrating him once again.

'If there's five people at an awards show, and four people go home losing, you don't think those four people are at the restaurant like, "Damn, we didn't win?"' he told Vogue earlier this year. 'People can call me a try-hard, and they can say whatever the f***. But I'm the one actually doing it here.'

'I Want to Be One of the Greats'

Chalamet shared how serious he is about his acting career during his speech at this year's SAG Awards, saying he's 'in pursuit of greatness.'

'I can downplay the significance of this award because it means the most to me. And I know we're in a subjective business, but the truth is I'm really in pursuit of greatness,' he said.

'I know people don't usually talk like that, but I want to be one of the greats. I'm inspired by the greats,' he added, mentioning Daniel Day-Lewis, Marlon Brando, Viola Davis, Michael Jordan, and Michael Phelps as his inspirations.

His first Oscars Best Actor nomination came in 2018 for the movie Call Me By Your Name, but he was beaten by veteran actor Gary Oldman for his role in The Darkest Hour.

With his first Grammy nomination, he now joins the list of non-musical artists to have been recognized for a film. He has a chance to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Bradley Cooper, who won three Grammys for A Star is Born and Maestro.

Will Third Time Be the Charm?

Chalamet's next film Marty Supreme, is already generating Oscar buzz before its Christmas Day release. Directed by Josh Safdie, Chalamet will play as the table tennis athlete Martin 'Marty' Reisman, in a comedy-drama feature he also co-produced.

He told Vogue that the character is 'the most me I was until I had any sort of career,' and that he understands it's not exactly complimentary.

If the Academy's jury like his performance in Marty Supreme,he could have another crack at the Best Actor plum, but until then, he could settle for his first Grammy award.