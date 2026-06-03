Sony has officially unveiled God of War Laufey, the next mainline entry in the long-running action franchise, but the company has not yet confirmed when the game will be released.

The announcement was made by Santa Monica Studio and Sony Interactive Entertainment on 2 June, alongside a new PlayStation Blog post and the launch of the game's PlayStation Store page. While players can now add the title to their wishlists, the UK PlayStation Store currently lists the release date as 'to be determined'.

God of War Laufey will launch exclusively on PlayStation 5 and shifts the focus away from long-time protagonist Kratos, placing Laufey, also known as Faye, at the centre of the story.

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No Release Date Confirmed

Despite unveiling the game with a reveal trailer and extensive gameplay details, Sony has not announced a release window or launch year.

The UK PlayStation Store listing describes the launch as 'to be determined', while the official PlayStation Blog simply says the game is 'coming soon' to PlayStation 5.

Players can currently wishlist the title, but Sony has not provided any further information on when pre-orders or a firm release date announcement might be expected.

God of War Laufey is coming soon.



Check out the PlayStation blog for exclusive details on God of War's next chapter 👇 pic.twitter.com/LCJbggRMLz — Santa Monica Studio – God of War Laufey (@SonySantaMonica) June 2, 2026

What Is God of War Laufey About?

According to Sony, the story begins following Laufey's funeral. She unexpectedly awakens in a mysterious realm known as the Everywhen.

Described as the afterlife of the gods, the Everywhen is a location where deities and creatures from different mythologies coexist. Sony says Laufey must fight through the realm to protect plans she previously put in place for Kratos and Atreus.

The game will explore what happens to gods after death and will expand beyond the Norse mythology that formed the backdrop of recent God of War titles.

God of War Laufey is the next mainline chapter in Santa Monica Studio's series.



First gameplay and story details of the newly announced PS5 action adventure: https://t.co/VTg1O9UNYX pic.twitter.com/1r7MmiOnBZ — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 2, 2026

Promotional material released by Sony has already revealed appearances from Sekhmet, the Egyptian lioness goddess, and Begtse, a deity associated with Mongolian Buddhist tradition.

New Characters And Cast

Deborah Ann Woll will reprise her role as Laufey after previously appearing in God of War Ragnarök.

She will be joined by Jack Quaid, who voices a cosmic companion named Phranque, and Perlina Lau, who plays Rue, a guardian responsible for protecting a powerful sword that becomes central to the story.

First look at a new ‘GOD OF WAR’ spin-off game focused on Faye. pic.twitter.com/jwJronb8HU — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 2, 2026

Sony said the game will feature a wider cast of gods and creatures drawn from multiple mythological traditions.

How Gameplay Will Differ

Santa Monica Studio says God of War Laufey combines elements from both eras of the franchise. Game director Ariel Lawrence said the team has blended the faster movement associated with earlier God of War games with the more character-focused design introduced during the Norse saga.

Unlike Kratos, Laufey fights with a sword and relies heavily on speed, mobility and aerial combat. Sony also revealed a new ability known as the 'Golden Hand of the Jötnar', which allows Laufey to separate an enemy's soul from its body and use it during combat.

While Sony has revealed extensive details about God of War Laufey's story, characters and gameplay, fans of the God of War series have to wait a little longer for an official release date.