President Donald Trump's high-profile trip to Beijing to meet Xi Jinping turned into far more than a diplomatic visit after he arrived alongside 16 of America's most powerful business leaders, triggering speculation that the White House is trying to reset commercial ties with China before tensions spiral further.

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The delegation included executives from aviation, banking, technology, semiconductors and finance, with names such as Apple chief executive Tim Cook, Tesla boss Elon Musk and BlackRock chief Larry Fink among those accompanying Trump to meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Other executives reportedly included leaders from Boeing, Goldman Sachs, Qualcomm, Visa, Mastercard, Meta and Micron Technology.

Why People Think Trump Took CEOs to Beijing

The business-heavy entourage appears to have had one central goal: securing economic wins while stabilising increasingly fragile relations between Washington and Beijing.

According to reports, Trump wanted major American corporations directly involved in negotiations surrounding trade, aviation, artificial intelligence, semiconductors and financial services.

Several firms are also believed to be seeking regulatory approvals or improved market access within China. For companies like Tesla and Apple, China remains one of their most critical markets despite years of tariff battles and political friction.

Semiconductor giants such as Qualcomm and Micron Technology are also likely eager to protect business interests as restrictions on advanced chips continue to dominate US-China tensions.

Meanwhile, financial institutions hope Beijing could loosen rules around wealth management, banking and digital payments, opening the door to further expansion for American firms.

Boeing, AI and the Battle for Market Access

One of the biggest announcements linked to the trip involved aviation giant Boeing, after Trump claimed China had agreed in principle to purchase 200 Boeing aircraft alongside hundreds of GE Aerospace engines.

The proposed deal would mark China's first major Boeing order in years and could become one of the most valuable commercial agreements secured during the visit.

Technology firms also appeared to use the summit to push for softer restrictions on AI and semiconductor cooperation. NVIDIA chief executive Jensen Huang was reportedly added to the broader business discussions after initially being absent from the official delegation list.

In the interim, Trump and Xi reportedly discussed creating new trade and investment boards designed to strengthen long-term economic cooperation between both nations.

Critics: Trip Looked More Corporate Than Political

The unusual sight of billionaires travelling beside the president also sparked criticism online, with some questioning whether the visit resembled a corporate roadshow more than a diplomatic summit.

Reddit users debated whether it was appropriate for so many chief executives to accompany Trump during talks involving trade disputes, Taiwan and global security concerns.

A video on Threads by 'poppy_gerard' has sparked interest among users. Do you think Trump had a secret mission for bringing along these corporate leaders to Beijing?

Supporters, however, argued the move reflected economic reality, with the world's two biggest economies deeply tied together despite years of escalating rivalry.

For Trump, the trip to China appeared to have been designed to show that business diplomacy may still succeed where political negotiations often fail.