Apple insiders are increasingly focused on a possible M6 MacBook Pro overhaul slated for late 2026. The reported upgrade would bring a thinner, lighter chassis, OLED screens, touchscreen support and a Dynamic Island cutout in place of the current notch. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, long a key source on Apple's roadmap, has outlined these changes in recent reports. They suggest the company's most significant laptop redesign since 2021, as the Cupertino firm looks to narrow the gap between its iPhone and pro laptop lines. Nothing is confirmed until Tim Cook makes it official onstage, however.

The current MacBook Pro range runs on M4 and M5 chips, with mini-LED displays and the notch introduced five years ago. Gurman first reported a 'total redesign' last autumn. He says Apple aims to cut thickness and weight without compromising cooling. That is widely seen as a reference to the butterfly-keyboard era that drew strong criticism before 2021. Ports are expected to remain. The reporter behind the original scoop doubts Apple will again prioritise slimness over performance.

M6 MacBook Pro Redesign Signals Thinner Future

Sceptics may dismiss the latest round of Apple rumours, but supply chain activity appears to support them. Samsung Display began test production for OLED panels months ago and is allocating significant investment to tandem technology similar to the 2024 iPad Pro. The move should bring deeper blacks, higher contrast and improved viewing angles. Thinner displays, thanks in part to the removal of backlight layers, are expected to help 14- and 16-inch models feel noticeably lighter.

M6 chips sit at the centre of the upgrade. They are built on TSMC's 2nm process, a step beyond the M5. The design includes architectural changes that could put it in line with the iPhone 18 Pro's A20. Pro and Max versions are expected to arrive first, with the base M6 following elsewhere. The line may launch simultaneously, rather than in stages as with the M5. Gurman notes these are not minor updates. Higher transistor counts should provide the AI performance and efficiency Apple is targeting.

The M6 MacBook Pro will be so exciting in late 2026! pic.twitter.com/KGIfMW0iYH — Apple Cycle (@theapplecycle) March 22, 2026

Touch input is the major change. After years of downplaying touchscreens on laptops, Apple is reportedly preparing to add it as a secondary control method. The keyboard and trackpad remain primary. Touch is intended for selected gestures and interactions adopted from iPadOS. macOS 27 is expected to adapt with larger interface elements and more iOS-style swipes. The aim is not to turn the MacBook Pro into a tablet, but to expand input options. 'This changes how people interact with macOS,' one leak video claims, pointing to possible gains for users who work directly on the screen.

Dynamic Island and OLED Reshape M6 MacBook Pro Horizons

Replacing the notch with a hole-punch camera would bring the MacBook Pro closer to recent iPhone designs. The pill-shaped Dynamic Island interface around it would handle system information, with Live Activities, timers and media controls expanding from the cutout. It is said to be smaller than the iPhone version to preserve display space, while adding interactive alerts that build on the current menu bar.

Another potential change is cellular connectivity. Apple considered 5G Macs late last year and is working on its C2 modem for the iPhone 18 Pro. Gurman has suggested 2026 could be realistic for a second-generation modem in Macs, though this remains uncertain. For professional users, the option to stay online without Wi-Fi would be a notable shift. 'Users could stay connected on the move,' leaks suggest. Entry-level configurations are still expected to use non-OLED panels.

The underlying technologies are progressing. OLED production lines are running, and 2nm chip manufacturing is ramping up. Apple is also known for late-stage changes, as seen with the M5's low-key iPad launch. If the reported plan holds, the M6 MacBook Pro would amount to more than a routine update. It would move the Mac towards a touch-capable, OLED-based platform already common among rivals such as Dell's XPS line. For now, these details remain unconfirmed and should be treated with caution until Apple announces its final design.