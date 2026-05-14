Steve Jobs in exile was far removed from the polished myth that later came to define him. In a new book, author Geoffrey Cain argues that the Apple co founder spent 12 difficult years, from 1985 to 1997, outside the company he helped build, labelled a 'tyrant' by some colleagues and, at one stage, pushed close to personal financial ruin.

Many accounts of Jobs's life move quickly from his early Apple success to his dramatic return and the era of the iMac, iPod and iPhone. The years in between are often treated as a blurred interlude, with NeXT cast as a failure and Pixar reduced to a fortunate bet. Cain's Steve Jobs in Exile: The Untold Story of NeXT, and the Remaking of a Technology Visionary argues that those lost years were central to the making of both Jobs and the modern tech industry.

Cain begins in 1985, when Jobs, then 30, was forced out of Apple after a bitter struggle with chief executive John Sculley. The Macintosh had failed to meet the hype around its commercial prospects. Inside Apple, Cain writes, colleagues had grown weary of Jobs's temper, unpredictable management and what he describes as a 'tyrannical' leadership style that swung between inspiration and humiliation.

New in @VanityFair: an exclusive excerpt from STEVE JOBS IN EXILE.



In April 1985, Apple cofounder Steve Jobs moves against CEO John Sculley during a power struggle. The plan: invite him to Beijing, bail, flip the board while he's out of the country, and install himself as CEO.… pic.twitter.com/C7r38txc87 — Geoffrey Cain (@geoffrey_cain) May 11, 2026

A boardroom confrontation followed, and Jobs lost. Shut out of the company he had started with Steve Wozniak, he entered what Cain portrays as a long period of personal and professional exile.

Reframing The Exile Years

Cain spent years reconstructing that period through interviews with former colleagues, archival footage and board records. The result is a portrait that is rougher and more vulnerable than the one preserved in many celebratory accounts of Jobs's life.

At NeXT, Jobs invested heavily in a business focused on high end computers for universities and companies. It looked like a second chance. Cain argues, however, that Jobs brought many of the same habits with him, including the confrontational leadership style that had helped drive him out of Apple.

On this day in 1988: Steve Jobs unveiled the NeXT computer.



He’d been forced out at Apple in 1985.



This launch set the stage for his return.pic.twitter.com/N7ySYOqHUA — Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) October 12, 2024

In an interview with the Daily Star, Cain said Jobs could be 'brutal to his people.' Former staff described angry outbursts in meetings, ideas dismissed as 'stupid' and an atmosphere in which even senior colleagues could be humiliated in public. Cain says the five co founders who joined Jobs at NeXT eventually left because they no longer wanted to work under him.

That breakdown mattered for more than dramatic effect. Cain presents it as the point at which Jobs was forced to confront the limits of charisma and vision. In his account, talent and ambition were not enough if he kept driving capable people away.

The book also revisits Jobs's treatment of his daughter Lisa and her mother Chrisann Brennan. Cain recounts that Jobs refused for years to accept paternity, even after DNA evidence established that Lisa was his daughter. He writes that a court ordered Jobs to pay $385 a month in maintenance, a figure that later rose to $500 after he had become a multimillionaire.

Brennan has previously said that Jobs apologised repeatedly after they reconciled in 1987. Cain uses that period to suggest that Jobs began, slowly and imperfectly, to change. He does not present it as a clean redemption story, but he does connect Jobs's 1991 marriage to Laurene Powell and a more settled family life with a calmer and more reflective side of his character.

Cain argues that family life gave Jobs a broader view of the world. He also suggests that parenthood fed back into his work, particularly through Pixar, where Jobs could show early versions of Toy Story to his children and see how younger audiences responded.

Bankruptcy Fears And Pixar's Role

Any suggestion of a smooth path back to success is undercut by the numbers. NeXT sold only about 50,000 machines, a weak result in an industry driven by scale. Cain says that by 1993 Jobs had poured so much of his own money into NeXT and Pixar that he came close to personal bankruptcy.

Cain argues that a small shift in circumstances could have changed everything. Without a financial breakthrough, Jobs might have been remembered not as a restored visionary but as another founder whose second act failed.

That breakthrough came through animation rather than computing. The release of Toy Story in 1995, with Jobs credited as executive producer, helped turn Pixar into a major force and stabilised his finances. Two years later, he was in a position to return to Apple and begin the comeback that transformed his public image.

From there, the familiar version of the story takes over: the iMac, the iPod, the iPhone and the iPad, along with the carefully fixed image of Jobs in jeans, New Balance trainers and a black polo neck. Cain is more interested in the gap between that later mythology and the scepticism Jobs faced for much of his career.

He writes that many in Silicon Valley saw Jobs as 'a scam artist' or 'a snake oil salesman.' In Cain's telling, that hostility is an important corrective to the simplified genius narrative that hardened after Jobs's death.

Cain's account rests on the interviews and records he cites, and some recollections will inevitably be contested. Still, Steve Jobs in Exile presses a useful point: the man who returned to Apple as a more disciplined and effective leader was shaped by failure, instability and years of professional isolation. He was not simply waiting for history to catch up with him. He was forced to change.