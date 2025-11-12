Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet are facing renewed breakup rumours, but astrologers suggest the timing of the drama might be cosmic, not personal.

As Mercury Retrograde disrupts communication and emotions, experts believe the Hollywood couple's relationship will withstand the celestial turbulence — and may even bounce back stronger by Christmas.

Mercury Retrograde and Celebrity Misunderstandings

Astrologer Inbaal Honigman told Tarotoo that Mercury Retrograde, which entered its shadow phase on 21 October and officially ends on 29 November, is notorious for creating confusion in love and friendship.

'It's an astrological phenomenon that laughs in the face of transparency and commitment,' she explained, warning that misplaced texts, crossed wires, and emotional overreactions are familiar during this phase.

Honigman added that strong couples often struggle when communication falters. 'Even the most stable relationships can face turbulence during Mercury Retrograde,' she said, noting that Jenner and Chalamet's busy schedules likely magnified misunderstandings.

Stars Aligned for Survival

Despite the cosmic chaos, Jenner and Chalamet's zodiac compatibility might give them an edge. Jenner, a Leo, and Chalamet, a Capricorn, are known for their determination and independence. Honigman noted that both also share strong Virgo placements in their birth charts, which could make them more sensitive to Mercury's influence.

'The shadow period could be when the misunderstandings started,' Honigman said, referencing the latest rumours that have spread across social media since late October.

Summer Distance and Public Sightings

Speculation about a split began when Chalamet was filming Dune 3 in Budapest, spending months away from Los Angeles. Jenner was spotted visiting him in August, with a Budapest café posting a now-viral photo captioned: 'Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet just walked into our shop — they were super nice and kind!'

Their most recent joint appearance was in October at the New York Film Festival, where Chalamet promoted his new film, Marty Supreme. Although Jenner avoided the red carpet, she was seen backstage in social media clips, hinting that the relationship remained intact despite gossip.

Psychic Prediction: A Festive Reunion

Honigman believes the couple will weather the astrological storm. 'There's a festive reunion on the cards for the young lovebirds,' she predicted, pointing to 16 December — the end of Mercury's post-shadow period — as a turning point for the pair.

The duo have a history of navigating media scrutiny quietly. Since they began dating in 2023, they've made only selective public appearances, striking a balance between privacy and global fame.

Fans Divided but Hopeful

Social media has been buzzing with conflicting theories. Some fans claim the relationship is over, while others insist the couple's silence is deliberate, a strategy to protect their bond from outside speculation.

Astrologers argue that cosmic interference — not a genuine breakup — may be the cause of the confusion. With Mercury Retrograde known for emotional chaos, the stars might simply be testing one of Hollywood's most-watched young couples.