

Tom Brady's reported new romance has put the spotlight on another Victoria's Secret supermodel. The former NFL quarterback is reportedly dating South African model Candice Swanepoel, nearly four years after his divorce from Gisele Bündchen. Brady and Swanepoel have reportedly been seeing each other for several months, although neither has publicly confirmed the relationship.

Sources familiar with the situation claim they told TMZ the pair began dating in June and have spent time together in Miami, Florida, while keeping their relationship private. The reports have renewed interest in Swanepoel's modelling career, her previous long-term relationship and Brady's personal life following his separation from Bündchen.

Who Is Candice Swanepoel? Inside Her Victoria's Secret Career

Candice Swanepoel is a South African model who rose to international prominence through her work with Victoria's Secret. She became one of the lingerie brand's best-known Angels, building a successful career through major fashion campaigns, runway appearances and international modelling assignments.

Beyond modelling, Swanepoel is an entrepreneur who founded Tropic of C, a swimwear brand launched in 2018. She is also a mother of two sons, Anacã and Ariel, whom she shares with her former partner, Brazilian model Hermann Nicoli.

Swanepoel and Nicoli were together for approximately 14 years and became engaged in 2015 before separating in 2018. They never married, meaning Nicoli is her former partner and fiancé rather than her husband. Swanepoel has largely kept her family life private while continuing to pursue her career in fashion.

Are Candice Swanepoel and Tom Brady Dating?

Speculation about Swanepoel and Brady intensified in late October 2026. Us Weekly first reported the romance on 24 October, with People subsequently reporting that the pair had been dating for several months.

Sources also told TMZ that the pair began dating in June, when Florida hosted several FIFA World Cup matches. A source cited by People also said the pair both live in Miami, making it easier for them to spend time together.

The reports suggest that Swanepoel and Brady have taken steps to avoid public attention during their time together. However, these accounts rely on unnamed sources, and neither has publicly confirmed the relationship. Their representatives did not respond to requests for comment in the initial reports.

Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion, has largely kept his romantic life private since his divorce. Swanepoel, meanwhile, has continued to balance her modelling career and business interests with raising her two children.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage and Divorce

Brady was married to Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bündchen from 2009 until their divorce in October 2022. The former couple share two children, Benjamin and Vivian, while Brady also has an older son, Jack, with his former partner, actress Bridget Moynahan.

Their separation attracted widespread media attention, with coverage focusing on the demands of Brady's football career and the couple's family commitments. Any claims about the specific reasons for their divorce, however, should not be treated as a definitive explanation for the split.

Bündchen has since married jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente. Bündchen and Valente welcomed a son in February 2025, before tying the knot on 3 December that year. Their relationship marks a new chapter for Bündchen, who continues to share parenting responsibilities for Benjamin and Vivian with Brady.

The reports linking Brady to Swanepoel come years after his marriage ended. While the reports suggest that the pair have been seeing each other for several months, the details and status of their relationship remain unconfirmed, as neither has publicly commented on the claims.