Tom Cruise's romantic past is drawing renewed attention after his 2016 film 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back' unexpectedly became one of Netflix's top-streamed titles worldwide. The resurgence has pushed the 62-year-old actor back into celebrity conversation not only for his career but also for the relationships that shaped his decades in Hollywood.

Public interest has spiked at the same time Cruise has been photographed with actor Ana de Armas, prompting speculation about whether their connection is professional or something more. The renewed attention mirrors earlier periods in Cruise's career when his romantic life became inseparable from his global fame. According to USA Today, his dating history spans nearly a dozen high-profile partners across four decades.

A Look at Cruise's High-Profile Marriages

Cruise's most notable relationships were tied to three major marriages. His first was to Mimi Rogers, whose influence was central to his introduction to Scientology. Their relationship, which began in the 1980s, was described by Cruise as transformative and grounding before the couple separated in 1990.

Later that same year, he married Nicole Kidman. Their partnership, which lasted more than a decade, produced two adopted children and several film collaborations. Kidman once described their connection as instant, while Cruise said he had felt certain she was the person he wanted to share his life with. Their relationship ultimately crumbled in 2001, coinciding with Kidman's health struggles and intense professional pressure.

Cruise's third marriage, to Katie Holmes, remains one of Hollywood's most publicised romances. Their relationship spanned red carpets, international premieres and an elaborate Italian wedding in 2006. They welcomed their daughter Suri the same year.

Holmes later sought a quiet separation, with reports at the time focusing on concerns related to Scientology and their daughter's wellbeing.

Past Partners and Early Hollywood Relationships

Cruise was also linked to several celebrities outside his marriages. His youthful relationship with Melissa Gilbert was confirmed years later, and rumours over the years included names such as Penélope Cruz and Cher. These relationships helped cement his reputation as one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading men.

While Cruise rarely comments on his personal life today, his public outings with Ana de Armas have reignited fan curiosity, especially as both actors continue to collaborate in the industry.

The Rebirth of a Critical Flop on Netflix

The renewed spotlight on Cruise coincides with the unexpected streaming success of 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back'. Although it underperformed in theatres, the sequel has become a global hit after landing on Netflix. According to Digital Spy, it surged to the number two spot worldwide, surpassing expectations and outpacing several new releases.

Critics originally dismissed the film, describing it as routine and lacking energy. However, the Netflix audience has embraced it with surprising enthusiasm. Analysts believe nostalgia for Cruise's earlier action roles and the popularity of the 'Reacher' franchise on streaming platforms contributed to the turnaround.

Director Edward Zwick reflected on the film's shortcomings in his memoir, explaining that the creative team had misunderstood what audiences wanted. The film's new life on Netflix suggests that viewers may be reassessing Cruise's past work with fresh eyes.

A Star Whose Career and Personal Life Continue to Intersect

Cruise remains one of the few actors whose professional success consistently revives public curiosity about his private world. The streaming surge of 'Jack Reacher: Never Go Back' has placed him back into cultural focus, while renewed speculation around his romantic life has added another layer of intrigue.

With several new projects ahead and continued global fan interest, Cruise's presence in entertainment remains as strong as ever. The combination of a revived action hit and fresh curiosity about his relationships has returned him to the centre of Hollywood conversation.