Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman is reportedly seeking a private 'face-to-face' meeting with her estranged husband, Keith Urban, in Nashville for personal closure as the pair finalise their divorce after 19 years.

The claim originates with The Globe (via Magzter), and has not been confirmed by either party. For verified context, court records show Kidman filed for divorce in Davidson County on 30 September 2025, citing irreconcilable differences.

A Marriage at Its End

Kidman, 57, and Urban, also 57, married in Sydney in 2006 and share two daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret. Court documents confirmed that Kidman filed for divorce in Davidson County, Tennessee, on 30 September 2025, citing irreconcilable differences. The pair's separation officially ended one of the entertainment industry's longest-running marriages.

While neither has made a public statement, Kidman has been left 'heartbroken' by Urban's decision to end the relationship. Sources close to the actress allegedly say she is seeking a calm and honest discussion about what led to the breakup, hoping to find personal closure rather than reconciliation.

Their last confirmed public appearance together was in June 2025, when they attended a football match in Nashville. Following that event, reports suggested the two had begun living separately. Urban has since focused on his High and Alive world tour, while Kidman remains active in film projects, including her upcoming movie Babygirl.

Living Apart and Moving Forward

According to The Globe, Kidman has been residing in Nashville, where she continues to raise their daughters and maintain professional commitments. Friends told the outlet that she wishes to handle the divorce with dignity, prioritising her children's stability above all else.

Meanwhile, Urban is believed to have remained primarily focused on his music career, touring across North America. Court filings reviewed by People confirm that both have agreed to co-parenting terms and have opted not to seek spousal support.

Although The Globe claimed that Kidman has struggled to communicate directly with her ex-husband, those reports remain unverified. Neither party's representatives have confirmed the alleged tension or the request for a private meeting.

Rumours and Reality

Some tabloid coverage has speculated that Urban may have formed a close friendship within Nashville's music community, but no credible publication has substantiated claims of a new relationship. Both Urban and Kidman have maintained their privacy, and there is no verified evidence of infidelity or misconduct.

Friends reportedly believe that Kidman's desire for a personal meeting is not about rekindling their marriage but understanding the final moments of a long relationship. 'She's processing everything with grace,' one unnamed source told The Globe.

A Quiet New Chapter

For now, Kidman remains focused on work and family, often accompanied by her sister Antonia during public outings. Urban continues to perform to sold-out audiences.

Though The Globe's account cannot be independently verified, confirmed legal filings show that Kidman and Urban's separation marks the end of a significant chapter in both their lives, one defined by love, partnership, and a shared commitment to family, even in transition.

What Happens Next In the Nashville Case

The court will move through standard steps: financial disclosures, any temporary orders, and potential approval of a marital-dissolution agreement and parenting plan already referenced in coverage. Hearings will be scheduled on a rolling basis, and the parties can settle most issues privately.