Donald Trump posted an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ on Truth Social on 12 April 2026, hours after publicly attacking Pope Leo XIV in a 334-word rant that drew immediate condemnation from the head of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops.

The image shows the 79-year-old president wearing a white robe and red sash, laying his hand on a bedridden man as light emanates from his fingers — a pose widely compared to Renaissance depictions of Christ performing miracles. A nurse, a soldier, and a praying woman surround the scene, while bald eagles, military jets, the Statue of Liberty, and the Lincoln Memorial fill the background.

The post, shared without any written caption, came less than an hour after Trump published a lengthier screed calling the Chicago-born pontiff 'WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy.'

The Epstein Allegation and What the Image Actually Shows

Democratic commentator Harry Sisson was among the first to draw attention to the post, writing on X: 'Trump is now posting AI images of himself as Jesus Christ healing, what appears to be, a young Jeffrey Epstein.'

Trump is now posting AI images of himself as Jesus Christ healing, what appears to be, a young Jeffrey Epstein. pic.twitter.com/zG2OQKbP9s — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) April 13, 2026

According to Newsweek, the image depicts Trump 'donning Jesus' traditional white robe and red sash' while healing the man in a hospital bed. The image also features 'soldiers appearing to be ascending toward a Heaven-like light in the middle, and another eagle flying next to military jets to the right.'

The post was shared without comment, leaving no indication from the president himself of the intended interpretation.

Trump's prior use of AI-generated imagery for political purposes has drawn recurring scrutiny. Snopes separately reported in early 2026 that AI-manipulated images purporting to show Trump alongside Epstein had circulated following the Department of Justice's release of more than 3.5 million pages of Epstein-related files on 30 January 2026. None of those images were traced to authentic sources.

Trump's Attack on Pope Leo XIV and the Pope's Prior Criticism

The AI image surfaced within an hour of Trump publishing a sweeping attack on Pope Leo XIV on Truth Social, timed to air shortly after a 60 Minutes segment in which three senior American cardinals — Robert McElroy, Blase Cupich, and Joseph Tobin — echoed the pontiff's criticism of Trump's approach to the war in Iran.

Trump, speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews upon his return from a weekend in Florida, said: 'I don't think he's doing a very good job. He likes crime, I guess. I am not a big fan of Pope Leo. He's a very liberal person, and he's a man that doesn't believe in stopping crime.'

In his Truth Social post, Trump accused the pope of being 'WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy' and claimed credit for Leo's election, asserting the pontiff 'was only put there by the Church because he was an American, and they thought that would be the best way to deal with President Donald J. Trump.' He also said he preferred the pope's brother, Louis Prevost, a Port Charlotte, Florida, resident who has described himself as a 'MAGA type,' writing: 'I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA.'

The friction follows weeks of public statements by Leo criticising the US-led war in Iran, which commenced on 28 February 2026. CNBC reported that the pope called Trump's threat to destroy 'an entire civilisation' in Iran 'truly unacceptable,' and earlier said, 'Enough with the idolatry of self and money! Enough with the display of force! Enough with war! True strength is manifested in serving life.'

A Pattern of Messianic Imagery and Claims of Divine Mandate

The image is the latest in a series of statements and actions by Trump that have blurred the lines between political messaging and religious iconography. America Magazine reported that Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth urged Americans to pray for victory 'in the name of Jesus Christ' as part of the Iran war effort.

When asked by a reporter whether he believed God approved of the war, Trump said: 'I do, because God is good — because God is good and God wants to see people taken care of.'

Commentators including theologian David French argued that the Jesus post represented a test of evangelical solidarity with the Catholic Church. 'There is behaviour that's so self-evidently deranged that merely seeing it should lead to fury and disgust,' French wrote on X.

'I'm concerned, however, that some evangelicals are so influenced by Trump that they won't unite with their Catholic brothers and sisters in response to Trump's blasphemy.' The reverend Benjamin Cremer added on X: 'If any Democrat president did this, Evangelical Christians would implode. But will they speak out against this? I highly doubt it.'

There is behavior that's so self-evidently deranged that merely seeing it should lead to fury and disgust. I'm concerned, however, that some evangelicals are so influenced by Trump that they won't unite with their Catholic brothers and sisters in response to Trump's blasphemy and… pic.twitter.com/Cd3s3ovb3t — David French (@DavidAFrench) April 13, 2026

The Vatican has offered no official comment on the AI image. Pope Leo, who is scheduled to visit Algeria, Rwanda, South Sudan, and another African nation over the coming 11 days, is not expected to address it directly. Trump has not taken down the post.

Trump has yet to delete the post, and no member of his administration has publicly addressed it.