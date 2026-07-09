Meta is using Instagram users' public photos by default to power a new AI image tool that lets strangers remix their pictures without asking, sparking a fresh privacy row over consent on the platform.

The feature, called 'Muse Image', allows people to generate original pictures, edit existing photographs and create custom adverts directly inside the app, turning public profiles into raw material for Meta's generative AI systems.

The tech giant has spent the past year integrating generative AI tools across its platforms to keep pace with industry rivals.

Muse Image arrives amid a wider push for synthetic media capabilities designed to keep users engaged, though the system automatically excludes private accounts and profiles belonging to individuals under the age of eighteen, offering some protection for minors.

The Consent Row Behind Instagram's New AI Tool

The core issue driving the current backlash centres on consent. When a user maintains a public profile, strangers can tag that account and feed their personal photographs into an AI-generated creation. The platform does not notify the original account owner when their face, likeness or daily routine is repurposed by someone else.

Making it this simple to manipulate real photographs opens the door to misuse. Privacy advocates warn that the system could be weaponised for harassment, impersonation or non-consensual image editing.

It is the sort of setup that leaves ordinary users vulnerable to digital manipulation without their knowledge, creating a situation where a holiday snap could be turned into something entirely different by a malicious actor.

The central risk lies in how the tool operates on a default opt-in basis, assuming consent rather than explicitly asking for permission upfront before using a user's visual identity.

Instagram now allows users to create AI images using other people’s public photos without permission. pic.twitter.com/UbjSNuHGo3 — Globe Eye News (@GlobeEyeNews) July 9, 2026

How To Disable Instagram's New AI Image Feature

Users wanting to protect their digital footprint can switch off the capability, though the necessary setting is buried within the application menus. To disable the tool, users must first open their profile page and tap the three horizontal lines located in the top-right corner of the screen to access their general settings.

From there, users need to scroll down to the section labelled 'Sharing and reuse', which houses the platform's broader content permissions. The specific setting to look for is titled 'Allow people to use your content on Instagram with AI features on Meta', which controls both static posts and video reels across the ecosystem.

Users must manually toggle this setting off for both formats to ensure their content is shielded from the generative engine. It is a cumbersome process for those unfamiliar with the interface.

Alternatively, switching an entire account to private blocks the tool, as the system restricts access to any profile not publicly visible to the wider internet.

Why Instagram's AI Rollout Is Raising Old Fears

The deployment of this technology lands at a moment when public scepticism regarding artificial intelligence is already high. A recent global survey conducted by the Pew Research Center found that a median of 34 per cent of respondents feel more concerned than excited about the growing integration of artificial intelligence in daily life.

Meta's own track record with user privacy amplifies these anxieties. The company has repeatedly faced scrutiny over how it handles personal data, making users wary of any tool that automatically volunteers them for broader content sharing without a clear, upfront warning.

In 2019, the United States Federal Trade Commission imposed a £3.9 billion ($5 billion) fine against Facebook. The agency concluded that the platform violated a 2012 consent order by misleading users regarding the amount of control they held over their personal information and online privacy.

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That penalty followed the Cambridge Analytica scandal, a moment in digital privacy that changed how regulators view social media. During that controversy, a political consulting firm harvested the data of up to 87 million Facebook users through a personality quiz application.

The platform's system architecture at the time permitted external developers to collect large amounts of information about a user's friends, without their knowledge or explicit consent.

Today, the underlying mechanics feel familiar to privacy campaigners. By defaulting to an opt-in model for public accounts, Meta is once again placing the burden of privacy on the consumer, requiring them to navigate menus to maintain control over their own face.