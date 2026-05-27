Kelly Osbourne stepped out at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 show in New York this week and quickly became the centre of online conversation after photos from the event sparked concern for her health on social media.

The television personality and fashion figure appeared noticeably slimmer in a white outfit at the Frick Collection on Manhattan's Upper East Side, with many social media users describing her appearance as 'skeletal' and questioning her health. Some of the most widely shared images were later reportedly flagged by online users and fact-check reports as digitally altered or AI-edited versions that exaggerated her frame.

Osbourne's Louis Vuitton Appearance Sparks Concern

The viral debate began after Kelly attended the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2027 runway presentation hosted by creative director Nicolas Ghesquière on 20 May. Photos and clips from the front row circulated almost immediately, but one heavily shared image appeared to show dramatically elongated limbs and an unnaturally thin figure.

Several online reports later pointed out inconsistencies in the photo, with users noting distorted proportions and editing artefacts. Authentic event images from Getty and fashion coverage showed Kelly looking slim, but not to the extreme seen in the viral post.

Still, the altered image fuelled another wave of conversation about Kelly Osbourne's weight loss and current condition, with commenters speculating about illness, grief, Ozempic use and mental health.

Ozzy Osbourne's Death Changed Kelly's Life

The concern surrounding Kelly's appearance comes less than a year after the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, who died in July 2025 at age 76.

Since then, Kelly has repeatedly spoken about the emotional toll of losing him. In interviews and social media posts earlier this year, she said grief affected her appetite and daily routine, adding that she was 'doing the best' she could while supporting her family.

Friends close to the Osbournes reportedly said Kelly had struggled to maintain weight following her father's death, especially while balancing parenting duties and public appearances.

The former The Osbournes star has also pushed back against harsh online comments, calling some reactions 'cruel' and 'dehumanising.'

Kelly Osbourne Has Denied Ozempic Rumors

Read more Kelly Osbourne Looks Happier and Healthier Months After Internet Sleuths Criticised Her 'Skeletal' and 'Thin' Look Kelly Osbourne Looks Happier and Healthier Months After Internet Sleuths Criticised Her 'Skeletal' and 'Thin' Look

Kelly's transformation did not begin recently. She previously revealed she underwent gastric sleeve surgery and lost around 85 pounds through lifestyle changes, diet adjustments and fitness routines.

Over the past few years, she has repeatedly denied using Ozempic or similar weight-loss drugs, even as speculation continued online whenever she appeared at major events.

'To the people who keep thinking they're being funny and mean by writing comments like 'Are you ill?' or 'Get off Ozempic; you don't look right.' My dad just died, and I'm doing the best that I can,'Kelly once said in a since-deleted clip. 'So to all those people, 'f--- off.'

Her appearance at the Louis Vuitton show follows several high-profile fashion appearances in 2026, including red carpets at the Grammys and BRIT Awards, as well as her role in Versace's Spring 2026 campaign.

Viral AI-Edited Celeb Photos Continue To Blur Reality

The Kelly Osbourne conversation also highlights how AI-edited celebrity images continue to spread rapidly online before being verified. Many users who later saw original event photos accused viral accounts of exaggerating her appearance to generate clicks and outrage.

Despite the intense attention, Kelly has continued making public appearances and has not addressed the Louis Vuitton photos directly.