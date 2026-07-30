An image captured by NASA's Curiosity rover on Mars has reignited fringe internet theories of an apocalyptic war after a self-proclaimed UFO hunter claimed the photograph shows an unexploded alien missile resting in the dust. Scott C Waring circulated the resurfaced picture online, arguing the object is smoking-gun proof that a catastrophic cosmic conflict wiped out an ancient, thriving Martian civilisation.

For context, this news comes shortly after Waring pointed to another mysterious photo taken inside Gale Crater, claiming it showed an ancient extraterrestrial home complete with a carefully carved doorway.

Alien Missile Claim Sparks Apocalyptic War Theories

According to Waring, the anomalous object measures approximately eight feet in length. He insists space agencies are deliberately suppressing the discovery due to its dangerous military potential, speculating that world governments would launch a secret race to retrieve the advanced technology if it were publicly acknowledged. The sheer scale of the conspiracy claim is genuinely wild, but it has predictably sparked fierce debate across social media platforms.

On Facebook, one observer argued the long, narrow structure featured two distinct compartments, one seemingly packed with packages, and suggested broken wings indicate it is most likely a crashed alien craft rather than a projectile. Another user chimed in to observe the debate, simply adding, 'Would be cool if it actually was a crashed ship?' IBTimes UK cannot independently verify these claims, so take everything lightly.

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NASA Curiosity Rover Photographs Natural Rock Formations

NASA has given no weight to these intriguing theories. The space agency maintains the object is simply a natural rock formation, offering no indication of alien origins or ancient weaponry.

Space scientists point out that billions of years of intense volcanic activity, relentless meteor strikes and harsh wind erosion have carved out countless bizarre formations across the Martian landscape, creating exactly the sort of geological stuff that fools the human eye.

Experts routinely attribute these sightings to pareidolia, the psychological phenomenon where human minds automatically spot familiar shapes and patterns in random objects.

UFO Hunter Defends Extraterrestrial Mars Dwelling Claim

Waring remains completely undeterred by the scientific consensus. Discussing his separate Gale Crater discovery, he stated that what looks like cut boulders is actually clay-type walls and an entrance way made by intelligent beings who needed protection from the elements.

'We had them on Earth long ago, and they had them on Mars long ago,' Waring said, boldly adding that the chances of intelligent beings creating the structure were 100 per cent.

Space Agency Debunks Alien Door on Mars

NASA has not commented on his latest dwelling claim but previously debunked a similar alien door photo captured on Mount Sharp in 2022. Explaining the phenomenon, NASA noted that the mound has a number of naturally occurring open fractures, including one roughly 30 centimetres tall and 40 centimetres wide, similar in size to a dog door. These kinds of open fractures are common in bedrock, both on Earth and on Mars.

Sceptics online remain unconvinced by Waring's claims. Commenting on the dwelling image, one X user wrote, 'Nah, just a rock formation. I definitely think it's possible that entrances could be there, but this just looks like a shadow.'

NASA maintains there is currently no evidence of extraterrestrial life, past or present, on Mars as Curiosity continues its mission to explore the Red Planet.