Amazon Prime Video has confirmed Sophie Turner as Lara Croft in its upcoming Tomb Raider live-action series, set to begin filming on 19 January 2026. The series is being helmed by Phoebe Waller-Bridge as creator, writer and executive producer, with Chad Hodge joining as co-showrunner and Jonathan van Tulleken as director. Turner, best known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, expressed excitement at taking on the iconic character, following in the footsteps of Angelina Jolie and Alicia Vikander. Fans can expect a fresh, action-packed take on the globetrotting adventurer, honouring the beloved video game franchise while introducing new adventures.

Sophie Turner, 29, has established herself as a versatile actress with credits including Game of Thrones, X-Men: Apocalypse, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, The Staircase, and the ITV/CW miniseries Joan. Born in Northampton, England, she gained international fame for portraying Sansa Stark over eight seasons of Game of Thrones. Turner married musician Joe Jonas in 2019, and the couple shares two children. Beyond acting, she has become a style icon and advocate for mental health awareness. With her mix of talent, poise and star power, she brings a modern edge to Lara Croft, attracting both longtime fans and new viewers.

With production starting in early 2026, Sophie Turner's casting promises to bring energy and depth to the Tomb Raider series. Fans eagerly await the first glimpses of Turner as Lara Croft, ready to embark on thrilling adventures across the globe. This series is shaping up to be a must-watch for gamers and television audiences alike.