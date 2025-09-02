Argentine YouTuber Martin Cirio recently ignited widespread backlash after making controversial remarks about Selena Gomez and Meghan Trainor. In a viral video, Cirio questioned Gomez's lupus diagnosis, suggesting she was using Ozempic to manage her weight and mocking her appearance by comparing her to a 'toad' during weight fluctuations. He also called Meghan Trainor a 'traitor' for losing weight despite previously promoting body positivity. Cirio, known for provocative statements, has a history of controversial content. Fans have criticised him online, with one commenting, 'He always finds the most reckless way to stay in the spotlight, and dragging health issues into it makes it worse.' Others highlighted his pattern of targeting women, emphasising the harm of his statements.

Cirio is a 33-year-old content creator from Argentina. He started his career on YouTube in 2009 and has grown a large following, boasting over 1.1 million subscribers on Youtube and 1.3 million on Instagram. Cirio content includes mostly adult humour and LGBTQ+. Beyond YouTube, he has appeared on television shows such as La Caja Negra and ShowMatch, and authored a book titled Sandy's Diary. Personal details about his relationships are private, but his professional reputation has repeatedly faced scrutiny due to his provocative style.

“Martín Cirio”



Por sus comentario sobre Selena Gómez. pic.twitter.com/zE4tfFw2kA — Un poco de tendencias (@unpocotendencia) September 1, 2025

Martín Cirio talking disrespectful things about Selena Gomez and her disease.



Oh man, you will publicly apologize in words that your cheap lawyer will write sooner than you think… 🥴 https://t.co/7Ru7m3ncwC pic.twitter.com/tVGK7f3vKQ — Selena Gomez Worldwide | Fan Account (@WorldwideSelG) September 1, 2025

He always finds the most reckless way to stay in the spotlight, and dragging health issues into it makes it worse. — Capitán (@SirTopiano) September 2, 2025

This controversy could seriously impact Cirio’s reputation and online following. 🌾🌾 — Rajan✨ Chaudhary (@RajanReal07) September 2, 2025

The controversy underscores the intense scrutiny faced by public figures, especially regarding sensitive topics like health and body image. Discussions around celebrity appearance, personal choices and the influence of social media illustrate the complex dynamics of online attention and the responsibilities of content creators. It highlights how comments on high-profile individuals can quickly spark debate and widespread discussion, reflecting broader societal conversations about respect, empathy and public commentary.