A dual-city domestic dispute has culminated in an unimaginable tragedy after an Arizona mother shot her two young children and herself inside their family home. The horrific double murder-suicide unfolded in the early hours of Monday morning, directly following a violent confrontation outside a sports bar in the neighbouring city of Glendale.

Authorities have identified the deceased mother as 38-year-old Andrea Clarice Davis, who fled the initial shooting scene before turning a firearm on her ten-year-old son and 18-month-old daughter.

The Initial Bar Confrontation

The violent sequence of events began just after midnight on 25 May outside Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grill, located near 59th Avenue and Bell Road in Glendale. According to an official police release, emergency dispatchers received a frantic call from the suspect's husband, Nolan Davis, who reported that his wife had just shot at him before speeding away from the venue in a grey SUV.

🚨NEW: Arizona mom kills her two children and herself after shooting a woman in the back of the head who had been with her husband at a bar, then sent him a photo of one of the children bleeding from the head



Andrea Clarice Davis, 38, drove to Tailgaters Sports Bar & Grill… pic.twitter.com/jVqpEJGQNQ — Unlimited L's (@unlimited_ls) May 26, 2026

Nolan later took to social media to describe the terrifying encounter, writing on Facebook, 'Andrea just attempted murder on me... tried shooting me in the face and tried shooting my friend in the car.'

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Whilst Nolan managed to escape the gunfire completely uninjured, a female bystander standing near the vehicle was caught in the crossfire.

Arriving officers discovered that the woman had been shot in the back of the head. She was immediately rushed to a local hospital where medical staff confirmed that, despite the severity of the injury, she is expected to survive.

Chilling Messages and Immediate Police Response

The situation escalated rapidly into a hostage crisis as Davis fled back toward the family residence in northwest Phoenix. While Glendale police officers were still processing the active crime scene at the sports bar, Nolan began receiving a series of deeply disturbing text messages from his wife.

Davis told him that she intended to inflict severe harm upon their two children. The emergency response turned frantic when the suspect sent a final text message containing a photograph of one of the children bleeding heavily from the head.

Armed with this critical information, officers from both the Glendale and Phoenix police departments converged on the property, located near 51st Avenue and Bell Road.

According to local outlet WAFB, law enforcement arrived at the home around 2:30am and, due to the alarming nature of the text messages, it forced officers to bypass standard protocols.

'Because we already knew this was a dire situation, officers forced their way into the home and that's when they encountered this horrific situation,' Glendale police spokesperson Jose Santiago said.

The Heart Shattering Scene

Upon crossing the threshold, police discovered a catastrophic scene. Davis, her ten-year-old son Austin, and her 18-month-old daughter Andolan were all found dead in the property from apparent gunshot wounds to the head. The Phoenix Fire Department arrived shortly after and pronounced all three individuals dead at the scene.

The dual-city investigation remains open as detectives try to piece together what triggered the outburst, though Phoenix police confirmed they had no prior behavioural health or domestic violence reports linked to the home. Unverified reports have also surfaced alleging Nolan cheated on Davis during their 12-year marriage.

A Shattered Community Mourns

Meanwhile, a growing street memorial of stuffed animals and candles marks the neighbourhood corner as grieving family members launch a fundraising campaign to cover burial costs.

TRAGIC DOUBLE MURDER-SUICIDE:



Two children are dead after police say their mother shot and killed them before turning the gun on herself.



A memorial for the kids grows near the home.



We’re live at 10 on @FOX10Phoenix with reaction from loved ones and community members. pic.twitter.com/cNiM85Vypi — Nicole Krasean (@NicoleK_Fox10) May 26, 2026

Writing on the page, Nolan's cousin Felicia Queen expressed the collective grief of the family, describing ten-year-old Austin as 'a spunky, wild spirit who loved his dad deeply,' whilst remembering baby Andolan as 'the sweetest baby with the prettiest eyes.'

Queen also talked to Fox 10, saying they can't fathom what Nolan was going through. 'They didn't deserve it,' she said about the children. 'They still had their whole life ahead of them, and it's not fair. Please pray for these babies. They didn't deserve it.'

She said that she's praying for her cousin, his kids, and even for the suspect, 'Whatever happens, don't portray her to be this evil person. It's not OK what she did, but she wasn't a horrible person. She was a good mom,' Queen said. 'Please pray that she finds some kind of healing up there and those babies are dancing in the sky, like dancing on the clouds.'

If you or someone you know is experiencing mental or emotional distress or is considering self-harm, please reach out for help. You can contact 988 in the US and Canada to reach the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline, or visit 988lifeline.org. Support is free, confidential, and available 24/7. In the UK, you can contact Samaritans on 116 123.