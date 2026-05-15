Kouri Richins addressed her three sons directly moments before a Utah judge sentenced her to life in prison without parole for murdering their father, Eric Richins, with a fentanyl-laced cocktail.

The convicted children's book author spoke for nearly 40 minutes during Wednesday's emotional sentencing hearing, telling the boys to 'be like your dad' while continuing to insist she was innocent.

The hearing grew even more painful after victim impact statements revealed the children fear their mother and do not want her released. Judge Richard Mrazik ultimately ruled Richins was 'too dangerous to ever be free.'

Richins Tells Sons 'Be Like Your Dad' Before Sentence

Standing in handcuffs beside her attorneys, Richins repeatedly addressed her sons — now believed to be in the care of Eric Richins' family — as her 'sweet baby boys.'

'I would have never taken him from you,' she told them through tears, referring to their father, who died in March 2022 after ingesting a fatal amount of fentanyl inside the couple's Utah home.

NEW: Woman who murdered her husband and then wrote a book on how to deal with grief sits stone-faced as she is sentenced to life in prison.



Kouri Richins was seen giving an emotional speech before sitting stonefaced as a judge read her the sentence.



"You took away my dad for no... https://t.co/1A3DM2FUgc pic.twitter.com/SS9JKQ1iM8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 13, 2026

Richins also encouraged the boys to 'choose forgiveness and love,' 'take care of one another,' and 'be like your dad,' calling Eric someone who found peace outdoors and in the mountains.

At several points, she maintained that she did not murder her husband, despite a jury convicting her earlier this year on charges including aggravated murder, attempted aggravated murder, insurance fraud and forgery.

Sons Said They Fear Their Mother

The couple's three sons did not attend the sentencing hearing, but statements written by the boys were read aloud by therapists and counsellors in court.

The children described lasting trauma after losing their father and said they were afraid Richins would harm them if she were ever released from prison. One child reportedly told the court he feared she would 'come after' him and his brothers, while another said he wanted her to 'go to prison forever.'

Their statements appeared to weigh heavily on the judge, who said the boys deserved safety and stability after years of pain.

Prosecutors Said Money Was the Motive

Read more Children's Book Author Kouri Richins Convicted in Husband's Murder — What the Jury Heard Children's Book Author Kouri Richins Convicted in Husband's Murder — What the Jury Heard

Prosecutors argued Richins killed Eric Richins for financial gain while their marriage was falling apart. Evidence presented during the trial showed she had mounting business debt, was allegedly involved in an affair, and stood to benefit from insurance payouts and access to Eric's estate.

Investigators said Richins first attempted to poison her husband through a sandwich before later serving him a Moscow Mule cocktail containing five times the lethal dose of fentanyl.

Eric Richins, a successful stonemason and businessman, was found dead in the family's Kamas, Utah, home while the couple's children slept nearby.

The Children's Book That Shocked the Internet

Months after Eric's death, Richins published a grief-themed children's book titled 'Are You With Me?', promoting it in interviews as a way to help children process loss.

The book later became a major focus of public attention once she was arrested in 2023 and charged with her husband's murder.

During sentencing, Richins admitted the marriage had been troubled and acknowledged both she and Eric had fallen in love with other people during their relationship. Still, she insisted their family bond had remained strong.

Richins plans to appeal the conviction, but for Eric Richins' family, Wednesday's sentencing marked the end of one of Utah's most closely watched murder cases and the beginning of a new chapter for the three boys left behind.