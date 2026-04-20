A 31-year-old man from Louisiana, later identified as Shamar Elkins, reportedly murdered his seven biological children and another child during the early morning hours of Sunday. Ahead of the tragedy, Elkins shared a series of posts on his Facebook account, referencing his battle with depression.

Elkins' children, with ages ranging from 1 to 14 years old, were not his only victims. He also shot two women in the head during his rampage, and one of them is fighting for her life at a hospital near Shreveport.

Who is Shamar Elkins?

Elkins reportedly worked in the Army for several years before completing his service in 2019. While he was stationed elsewhere, his wife shared a photo of Elkins wearing his US Army uniform, which confirms his deployment.

A Troubled History With the Law

Shortly after returning home, Elkins had a run-in with the law. He was arrested on a charge of illegal use of weapons and carrying a firearm on school property. Reports revealed that Elkins was just 300 feet away from a school in Shreveport when he fired five rounds at a speeding vehicle.

No casualties were reported, but Elkins could have easily endangered the lives of the students and teachers who were in school at the time. Months later, he pleaded guilty to the illegal weapons charge and was placed on an 18-month probation. The firearm charge was later dismissed.

A Close Bond With His Children

While it is difficult to know how Elkins really was with his children, several of his social media posts showed him spending time with them. Just one day before the tragedy, Elkins shared a photo of his eldest child during their one-on-one date.

The unsuspecting child looked happy while enjoying his burger.

Elkins had been publicly documenting his relationship with his children on social media in the weeks leading up to the tragedy. Posts showed him attending events with them and sharing moments from daily life, presenting an image that stood in stark contrast to the violence that followed.

Battle With Depression

Elkins has always been open about his battles with depression. On April 9, he posted a prayer seeking God's help to guard his mind and emotions. 'When depression tries to settle in, when anger arises, when anxiety or panic comes, give me the awareness to recognise what is not from you...' the prayer reads.

Potential Marital Troubles

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Reports suggest that Elkins had been having issues with the mother of his children. One of the people that he reportedly shot was his children's mother, who is in a critical condition, along with the second woman that he shot.

In March, Elkins posted a cryptic question on his Facebook account. 'Dads, if you could go back in time and have kids with a different woman but still have the same kids, would you do it?' he wrote.

Elkins was fatally shot by police following a pursuit into Bossier Parish. The motive for the killings has not been confirmed by authorities. The investigation is ongoing, with Louisiana State Police leading the probe into the officer-involved shooting.