Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has become one of the strangest true-crime stories on the internet, and the latest theory from retired FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer pushes it even further into murky territory.

Her suggestion that the case could fit a 'wrench attack' model, combined with the continuing mystery of the so-called 'porch guy', gives this update a darker, more combustible edge.

'Porch Guy', Blood On The Porch And An Online Obsession

The basic outline of the Nancy Guthrie case is stark. Police say Guthrie was last seen on 31 January and reported missing the next day. Detectives and FBI agents have since combed thousands of hours of surveillance footage and collected physical evidence, including hair strands and what have been described as possible bone fragments, all now under forensic review.

One piece of evidence has taken on a life of its own. Security footage apparently captured an unknown man outside Guthrie's home before she disappeared. Internet sleuths quickly christened him 'porch guy', freezing and zooming every frame of the grainy clip in a bid to identify him.

Law enforcement has not confirmed his identity or labelled him a suspect, but online he has become the ominous stand‑in for whoever took Guthrie.

Authorities have also seized a vehicle linked to Annie and Tommaso Cioni for DNA testing. Investigators have repeatedly said Guthrie's immediate family are not considered suspects, yet that has not stopped speculation targeting relatives and in‑laws across social media forums and true‑crime channels.

The FBI and the Pima County Sheriff's Department insist the investigation is active. Sheriff Chris Nanos has rejected suggestions that the Nancy Guthrie case is going cold, arguing that it can only be treated as such if laboratories say they cannot identify the DNA found at the scene.

'I know we have DNA that is unknown, who the contributor or depositor is, but I think they're getting closer to finding out who that was,' Nanos told People magazine, referring to blood recovered on Guthrie's property.

Ex‑FBI Agent's 'Wrench Attack' Theory On Nancy Guthrie

Into this vacuum has stepped Jennifer Coffindaffer, a retired FBI special agent who has become one of the loudest outside voices on the Nancy Guthrie case. Posting on X, she said the available evidence 'shows a kidnapping for ransom plot gone south' and sketched out four 'likely propositions' based on historical parallels.

Her first — and most unsettling — scenario is what she calls a 'wrench attack'. In her telling, a 'sophisticated crime group' could have researched Nancy Guthrie and the wealth of her daughter, using the vast number of public photos of Nancy, her home and even her bedroom to assess how easy an abduction might be.

Nancy Guthrie



The evidence shows a kidnapping for ransom plot gone south.



But who is behind the plot that likely resulted in 84 YO Nancy's death?



If we examine similar historical cases, here are the likely propositions (no special order):



*Wrench Attack - A sophisticated… pic.twitter.com/FyZ4oVF0wq — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) May 23, 2026

Coffindaffer argues that Guthrie's close relationship with daughters Savannah and Annie, coupled with their public profiles, would have made ransom demands seem promising in the minds of such criminals. Under this theory, 'porch guy' is the operative who went to the house, and Guthrie died at his hands before the plot could unfold as intended.

Despite that, Coffindaffer claims abductors may still have sent two ransom demands after Guthrie's death, banking on the fact that in some historic cases — she cites the Annie Hearin kidnapping — payments have allegedly been made without photographic proof of life.

She links this to a wider trend of 'wrench plots' involving demands for cryptocurrency keys, noting her assertion that more than $2 billion (£1.48 billion) in crypto ransom has been paid between 2023 and 2025.

As of this writing, none of this has been confirmed by investigators. There is no official statement that an organised crime group is involved, that ransom demands were sent, or that a 'wrench attack' took place.

Family, Friends And Revenge: The Other Nancy Guthrie Scenarios

Coffindaffer's second line of thought edges into territory many readers will find deeply uncomfortable. She floats the possibility that 'a family member plotted her murder, staged it as a kidnapping for money/didn't want her around.'

She is careful to say that Nancy Guthrie's immediate family has been cleared by investigators and concedes she is 'not barking up this tree', presenting it instead as an idea circulating among members of the public, with a historical nod to the Hazel Abel case.

Her third scenario is marginally less incendiary but no less grim. Here, a handyman or family friend with access to Guthrie's home allegedly orchestrates a kidnapping, drawing on familiarity with routines and layout.

Coffindaffer points to the case of Heddy Braun, where a ransom demand reportedly came two days after the abduction. In Guthrie's case, she notes, a demand was said to have surfaced within a day, for a larger sum of $6 million (£4.45 million) versus the $3 million (£2.23 million) initially demanded in Braun's ordeal.

Braun ultimately survived and was found shackled in sub‑zero temperatures in a trailer.

Finally, Coffindaffer outlines a revenge‑driven plot that sounds almost theatrical in its cruelty. In this scenario, 'someone angry at Nancy/a Guthrie family member' supposedly abducts her 'to cause absolute misery to this family.'

She describes a perpetrator intent not just on extracting money through ransom, but on inflicting lasting emotional damage and reputational harm by going public with demands they know will bring scrutiny. She even suggests the timing — after a family dinner, with Tommaso Cioni reportedly the last to see Nancy — was chosen to nudge suspicion towards Annie and Tommaso.

There is currently no indication from police that any relative is a suspect. There is no evidence that a family friend of Nancy Guthrie with access to her home orchestrated a kidnapping, and investigators have not backed any suggestion of a revenge motive.

Sheriff Nanos Under Pressure As Nancy Guthrie Investigation Drags On

Sheriff Chris Nanos, the elected head of the Pima County Sheriff's Department, has faced mounting criticism over both his handling of the case and his wider record. County supervisors have already voted to refer allegations of possible perjury over his work history to the Arizona attorney general after he was accused of misrepresenting aspects of his background. Earlier calls for his removal from office were rejected.

Critics have seized in particular on the early decision to release Guthrie's home as a crime scene within days, only for investigators to return later and collect additional evidence after reporters and members of the public had been able to approach the property.

Read more Ex-FBI Agent Believes Missing Nancy Guthrie Was Targeted in Crypto Wrench Attack Ex-FBI Agent Believes Missing Nancy Guthrie Was Targeted in Crypto Wrench Attack

Nanos, for his part, maintains that his department is 'closer' to solving the case and has now handed over all direct communication with Guthrie's family to the FBI.

In public, however, there is little to show for months of work beyond a timeline dotted with apparent missed opportunities and a chilling clip of 'porch guy' approaching the home of an 84‑year‑old woman.

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing after relatives raised the alarm when they could not reach her. Investigators in Pima County later said they found her blood on the porch of her home and discovered that her doorbell camera had been disconnected.

The FBI released details of a potential suspect on 12 February, offering a reward reportedly doubled to $100,000 (£74,240) for information leading to her location, but months on there has been no arrest, no publicly named suspect and no confirmation of whether she is alive or dead.