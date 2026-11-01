US Vice President JD Vance was ridiculed online after unveiling a shiny silver 'Dumbledore' costume in a family Halloween photograph taken at the official residence in Washington, DC.

The image, shared from the vice president's home at the Naval Observatory on Saturday, 31 October 2026, showed Vance dressed as the Hogwarts headmaster in metallic robes as part of a Harry Potter-themed celebration with his family.

His silver outfit quickly drew criticism, with one social media user describing it as the 'worst Dumbledore costume' they had ever seen.

Vance's wife, Usha Vance, and their four children joined him in costumes representing characters and creatures from the fantasy series.

The family portrait showed a decorated porch surrounded by pumpkins and autumn decorations, but it was Vance's gleaming interpretation of the Hogwarts headmaster that attracted particular attention online.

Silver 'Dumbledore' Look Sets off Online Jokes

Vance wore a long silver-grey wig, a pointed wizard's hat and an elaborate metallic robe with decorative trim. His outfit was intended to resemble Albus Dumbledore, the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

The shiny silver fabric drew particular attention online, with some viewers questioning how closely the outfit resembled the character's familiar appearance.

'That's the worst Dumbledore costume I've ever seen,' one social media user wrote, according to The Indian Express.

Another commenter was similarly unimpressed, writing: 'That doesn't even remotely look like Dumbledore.'

The remarks reflected individual reactions to Vance's costume rather than a broader measure of public opinion. Other viewers responded positively to the family's Halloween photographs, particularly the costume worn by his youngest son.

Vance had already revealed his choice during a Fox News town hall hosted by Jesse Watters in Texas on Thursday, 29 October.

The Vice President of the United States just spent Halloween as Harry Potter Dumbledore holding a baby dressed as Dobby.



Full silver robe, matching hat, long white wig, and the baby’s knitted ears are perfect. He even said the white hair makes it “fat, old JD,” so he feels right… — Ravious101 🦅🇺🇸 (@Ravious101) November 1, 2026

During the discussion, he explained that his children were enthusiastic about Harry Potter and that he had decided to portray Dumbledore.

He jokingly compared the character's beard and white hair to an older version of himself, using the description 'fat old JD.'

Vance also said he felt 'very comfortable, very comfortable' with his costume choice, suggesting that he was approaching the celebration with humour.

His comments provided an early indication that he was prepared to make fun of his appearance. The photograph subsequently gave social media users another opportunity to offer their own assessments.

The vice president had previously embraced an internet joke for Halloween. In October 2025, he dressed as a caricature of himself associated with the viral 'Fat JD' meme.

That earlier appearance featured a curly wig and a video referencing his widely circulated 'say thank you' remark from an exchange with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This year's costume took a different approach, drawing on his children's interest in the wizarding series rather than a political internet meme.

VP Shares Harry Potter-Themed Family Snapshot

Away from the criticism of his costume, Vance shared a short Halloween video featuring his infant son, Alec, dressed as Dobby, the house-elf from Harry Potter.

Alec wore a knitted costume with large ears resembling the character. Vance held him while standing on the decorated porch and introducing himself as 'Vice President Dumbledore'.

He then wished viewers a happy Halloween, encouraging them to enjoy the occasion, stay safe and eat sweets.

The family photograph offered a wider view of the celebration. Second Lady Usha Vance appeared in dark clothing and a pointed brown witch's hat.

The couple's older children wore different outfits, with one dressed as Harry Potter, another as a spider and another in a bright green-and-blue dragon costume.

Happy Halloween from the Second Family! pic.twitter.com/N4mbc6BowX — Vice President JD Vance (@VP) October 31, 2026

The photograph, shared through the vice president's official X account, carried the caption: 'Happy Halloween from the Second Family!'

Reactions Range From Criticism To Praise

Although the family's costumes prompted a mixture of responses, some criticism extended beyond Vance's appearance.

'The unhappiest looking children on Halloween ever,' X user @Harry_Bonker commented beneath the photograph.

The remark was an interpretation of the children's expressions rather than an established account of their experience. A single photograph cannot determine how the children were feeling during the celebration.

Other social media users offered more favourable reactions, including praise for Alec's Dobby costume. The contrasting comments illustrated how differently viewers interpreted the same family photographs.

The criticism nevertheless centred largely on Vance's unconventional portrayal of Dumbledore. His choice of metallic robes divided opinion, even after he had openly joked about the character before Halloween.

For Vance, the celebration was also another example of his willingness to participate in an internet joke. This time, however, the humour came as much from those reviewing his costume as from the vice president himself.