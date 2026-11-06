Actress Dafne Keen has opened up about some of the unsettling experiences she encountered as a child actor, revealing that she was offered cocaine at Hollywood wrap parties when she was just 11 years old. The 21-year-old, best known for playing Laura alongside Hugh Jackman in 2017's Logan, discussed her experiences during an appearance on Michael Rosenbaum's Inside of You podcast on 3 November.

Keen said early exposure to substance use left her with little interest in drugs or alcohol. She also took the opportunity to praise Jackman, describing him as a protective presence who made sure she was treated properly while filming their movie together.

Dafne Keen Recalls Being Offered Cocaine as a Child

During the conversation, Keen discussed why she has never been particularly interested in drinking or taking recreational substances. She said growing up in the entertainment industry exposed her to behaviour that many children would not ordinarily encounter.

'I was getting offered coke at wrap parties,' she told Rosenbaum.

When the podcast host questioned how young she had been, Keen clarified that it happened when she was approximately 11, 12 and 13 years old. She said the experience made her realise that she had no desire to become involved.

Keen said she turned down the offers and did not identify the people who allegedly offered her cocaine or specify which productions the parties were connected to. Her comments should not be interpreted as an accusation against a particular individual or film crew.

She Pretended To Be High To Avoid Peer Pressure

Keen also revealed that she occasionally made up excuses as a teenager to avoid being pressured into drinking or taking substances. She recalled telling people that she had already taken something, even though she was completely sober.

'I was like, "Oh my God, no, I'm already so high,"' she joked. In reality, she said, she would simply be drinking Coca-Cola.

Despite avoiding alcohol and drugs, Keen insisted that she still enjoys socialising. She explained that she can stay out until six in the morning without needing substances to enjoy herself. She described herself humorously as a 'goodest goody-two-shoes', adding that she enjoys music, dancing and spending time with people.

Jackman Made Sure She Was Protected on Logan Set

While Keen's recollections highlighted some of the challenges of growing up in Hollywood, she also spoke warmly about the people who made her experience on Logan positive. In particular, she praised Hugh Jackman, who played Wolverine opposite her character, Laura, in the 2017 film.

'He's the best number one you could ever wish for. And he's the best on-screen dad,' she recalled.

Keen said Jackman genuinely felt like a parental figure. According to Keen, he made sure her working hours were respected, that she was enjoying herself and that she was not exposed to tensions taking place behind the scenes.

'He was so incredibly protective and amazing,' she said.

Dafne Keen's Relationship With Her Logan Co-Star

Keen was just 11 when she filmed Logan, in which she portrayed Laura, also known as X-23, a young mutant with abilities similar to Wolverine's. The film became a breakthrough role, and she later starred in projects including His Dark Materials and The Acolyte. She eventually reunited with Jackman in 2024's Deadpool & Wolverine, reprising her role as Laura.

Her latest interview offers a personal look at her childhood in the entertainment industry, balancing uncomfortable memories with gratitude for the adults who helped her feel safe and respected. Her account has renewed discussion about the environments young performers can encounter and the importance of adults looking out for children working in Hollywood.