A Pentagon office created to bring private-sector expertise into military procurement is at the centre of questions about how the department awards major consulting work. Two agreements worth nearly $350 million (£266 million) have gone to Alvarez & Marsal Federal, including a $281 million (£213.6 million) non-competitive deal to advise an office led by senior defence official George K. Kollitides II.

The awards have drawn scrutiny because Kollitides previously worked at Alvarez & Marsal Capital, the private-equity arm of the wider business. A securities filing in April 2026 still described him as a senior adviser to that firm, months after he joined the Pentagon.

The question is whether procurement and ethics safeguards adequately addressed those connections.

Two Awards, One Pentagon Network

The first agreement, worth $67.6 million (£51.4 million), was signed in December 2025 and awarded to Alvarez & Marsal Federal through a defence unit working to strengthen the US industrial base. In June 2026, the Pentagon signed a second agreement worth $281,089,206.65 with the same company to provide consulting services to Business Operators for National Defense, or BOND.

Kollitides leads BOND and holds other senior Pentagon roles. Deputy Defence Secretary Steve Feinberg brought him into the department after they worked together in private equity. The records do not establish that Kollitides selected the contractor or influenced either award.

The Procurement Route Raises Questions

The larger agreement was issued as an other transaction agreement (OTA), a mechanism the Pentagon uses for projects including prototype development and experimental technology. OTAs operate outside many standard Federal Acquisition Regulation requirements.

Using this route for consulting services is unusual. Consulting work is commonly put out to competitive tender. The full scope of the BOND agreement has not been made public, limiting what taxpayers can assess about the services being purchased.

The $281 million figure represents the agreement's value, not the amount already paid. About $31 million (£23.6 million) had been paid by the time the investigation was published in October 2026. The combined award value is not completed spending.

Firms Say Their Roles Are Separate

Alvarez & Marsal Capital and the consulting business are separately capitalised and managed, but company documents describe a strategic relationship between them. They have overlapping ownership, share back-office support, and collaborate on investment decisions.

After questions were raised, A&M Capital said Kollitides had stopped working for it days earlier. It said his work for the firm had no connection to the defence industry, the Pentagon, or his government service. The consulting business did not answer questions about how it secured the BOND agreement or the services it was providing.

The Pentagon said Kollitides complied with applicable ethics laws and regulations. A department official also said he was recused from conflicted matters involving A&M Capital. The department did not answer specific questions about whether he was being compensated by the firm when the agreements were signed or whether he had any role in the procurement decisions.

The unanswered questions concern public money and a senior official's previous ties to an affiliated business. Without fuller disclosure, taxpayers cannot readily assess the value of the work or whether potential conflicts were properly managed.