Aryna Sabalenka has become one of tennis' most recognisable personalities, attracting attention for her powerful performances, outspoken character and glamorous social-media presence.

The Belarusian star recently sparked another wave of online reactions after sharing bikini photographs during her off-season break, prompting some fans and entertainment outlets to describe her as the 'world's hottest tennis player'.

The 28-year-old attracted widespread attention after posting holiday photographs showing her relaxing in a bikini while spending time with her fiancé, Brazilian entrepreneur Georgios Frangulis, and their dog, Ash.

One photograph featuring Sabalenka in a red-spotted bikini generated particularly enthusiastic reactions from followers, with fans praising her appearance and fitness. The posts also featured her promoting Whoop, a wearable fitness-tracking brand.

Sabalenka jokingly highlighted the company's assessment of her physical age, which reportedly placed it at 19.7 despite her being 28.

The description 'world's hottest tennis player' is an unofficial media and fan label rather than an award or recognised sporting distinction. Nevertheless, her growing popularity outside tennis reflects how elite athletes increasingly use social media to build personal brands and attract commercial opportunities.

Her appearance has also become part of her public identity, alongside her fashion choices, fitness routines and playful videos with fellow players.

From Belarusian Youngster to Grand Slam Champion

Born on 5 May 1998 in Minsk, Belarus, Sabalenka discovered tennis at six after her father, Sergey, spotted courts while driving past with her. She eventually turned professional in 2015 and won her first WTA 125 singles title at the 2017 Mumbai Open.

Her early career was marked by an aggressive playing style built around powerful groundstrokes and an imposing serve. However, inconsistency and double faults initially threatened to undermine her progress.

She worked extensively on her serving technique and mental approach before reaching the top of women's tennis.

Her breakthrough at Grand Slam level came at the 2023 Australian Open, where she defeated Elena Rybakina in the final to claim her first major singles title. She successfully defended the trophy in 2024 before winning consecutive US Open championships in 2024 and 2025.

According to the WTA's November 2026 records, she has four Grand Slam singles titles and 11 WTA 1000 tournament victories.

Personal Life, Controversies and Struggles Away From Tennis

Sabalenka experienced significant personal tragedies, including the death of her father in 2019, aged 43, after contracting meningitis. He had played an important role in her tennis journey and shared her ambition of winning a Grand Slam.

In March 2024, her former partner, Belarusian ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov, died in Miami. Sabalenka confirmed they were no longer together, describing his death as an 'unthinkable tragedy'.

She has since found happiness with Frangulis, founder of superfood franchise Oakberry. The couple announced their engagement in March 2026.

Sabalenka has also attracted criticism for her emotional behaviour on court, including screaming, throwing rackets and expressing frustration towards her team.

Following her 2025 French Open final defeat to Coco Gauff, she questioned her opponent's performance, prompting backlash before she apologised. The two subsequently reconciled.

Her Belarusian nationality has also placed her in difficult situations amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with several Ukrainian players refusing to shake hands with her.

Despite the controversies, Sabalenka remains one of women's tennis' biggest attractions, combining sporting success with a growing commercial and social-media presence.