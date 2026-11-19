James Vincent Campbell, the founder of a company that administered employee benefits for federal contractors, has admitted taking more than $8.8 million (£6.7 million) intended for workers' health insurance and retirement accounts. He used a significant portion of the money for big game hunting trips in Africa, Alaska, and elsewhere, as well as jewellery, casino gambling, taxidermy, and payments to his girlfriend.

The 49-year-old Scottsdale businessman pleaded guilty on 29 September 2026 in the District of Maryland to one count of theft from an Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) plan.

Campbell faces a maximum prison sentence of five years. US District Judge Lydia Kay Griggsby will determine his sentence after considering federal guidelines and other statutory factors.

How the Benefits Money Was Taken

Campbell was chief executive and founder of Axim Fringe Solutions Group LLC, which processed employee benefits for workers employed by federal contractors. Axim's clients sent the company money for health insurance premiums and 401(k) retirement contributions. Axim was responsible for forwarding those funds to insurers and retirement accounts.

Court documents state that Campbell pooled the money in a master trust account before it was distributed. Between 2015 and 2024, he made 135 unauthorised withdrawals totalling $2,486,905 (£1.9 million), beyond the legitimate fees owed to Axim.

After moving Axim from Maryland to Scottsdale in January 2022, Campbell continued the scheme by secretly charging clients up to five times the fees they owed. The withdrawals and excess charges together resulted in more than $8.8 million being unlawfully converted from Axim's clients.

Hunting Trips and Gambling Among Personal Expenses

The spending detailed in the case included big game hunting trips in Alaska, Africa, and other locations, taxidermy fees, jewellery, casino gambling, and direct payments to Campbell's girlfriend.

The funds were intended for employees' health coverage and retirement savings, not Campbell's personal expenses. Assistant Attorney General A. Tysen Duva said workers should be able to trust that contributions intended for their benefits reach the correct accounts. 'Instead, James Vincent stole directly from these accounts by embezzling funds and putting more than $8 million into his own pocket,' Duva said.

Previous Court Action Involved Axim's Benefit Funds

The guilty plea follows a separate civil enforcement case involving Axim and Campbell. In February 2024, the US Department of Labor sued the company, Campbell, and its Director of Compliance Accounting, Melissa McManes, alleging that fringe-benefit money had been used to pay expenses owed by government contractor clients.

The department said its investigation identified more than $5 million in transfers from employee trust accounts to Axim's operating account. It also reported that the transfers delayed health insurance premium payments, prompting some insurers to issue late-payment notices.

In June 2024, a consent judgment required Axim, Campbell, and others to restore more than $4.4 million (£3.3 million) in fringe benefits. The judgment also removed Campbell and McManes from fiduciary roles in ERISA-covered plans and barred them from serving in such positions in future.

The civil case concerned benefit funds used to cover employers' expenses, while the criminal charge to which Campbell has now pleaded guilty concerns theft from an ERISA plan. The proceedings are separate, although both involved Axim's handling of employee benefit money.