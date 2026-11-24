Investors seeking exposure to SpaceX and OpenAI through private funds were allegedly misled about how their money was used. One SpaceX fund lost its entire investment after a missed payment, while money from other funds was diverted to personal spending, according to US regulators.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has accused Meyer Global Management LLC and chief executive Owen E.H. Meyer of misusing investor assets and concealing losses. It says the firm raised at least $18.5 million (£14.1 million) from nearly 100 investors between 2019 and 2024 through funds targeting pre-IPO companies. The allegations have not been proven in court.

How Private-Market Investors Were Exposed

Meyer Global established about 16 affiliated funds, most targeting SpaceX, while others sought stakes in companies including OpenAI, Neuralink, and Relativity Space. Investors bought interests in funds that typically invested through third-party vehicles, rather than holding private-company shares directly.

The SEC alleges the defendants breached their duties in at least five schemes, using client money for personal expenses, other investments, and transfers unrelated to the funds' stated purposes.

OpenAI Investors Were Left Without Shares

One fund raised about $1.1 million (£836,000) from six investors to pursue shares in OpenAI and PlayStar Gaming Group AB. The SEC says the proposed OpenAI acquisition had fallen through in March 2024, before investors contributed money in April.

Investors were allegedly not told for about six months. The complaint says approximately $168,000 (£128,000) was transferred to Meyer's personal account, including around $114,000 (£86,600) above agreed management fees. Some spending went towards landscaping at his home. The fund never acquired OpenAI shares, and only three of the six investors received all or substantially all their money back.

SpaceX Stakes Were Lost or Diverted

A separate fund, Starship X, raised about $3.125 million (£2.38 million) from three investors for SpaceX exposure. The SEC alleges Meyer Global failed to meet a $46,020 (£35,000) capital call in January 2024, ignored three default notices and did not defend the fund in Florida proceedings. A November 2024 judgment resulted in the fund forfeiting its SpaceX interests. The SEC says all three investors lost their entire investment.

Separately, three other SpaceX funds were liquidated in 2025. The SEC alleges approximately $636,000 (£484,000) of proceeds intended for investors was transferred to Meyer's personal account and spent on personal expenses and investments. Investors allegedly did not receive the full amounts due.

SEC Seeks Repayment and Civil Penalties

The complaint also describes an alleged $85,950 interest-free use of fund money to support Meyer's lifestyle, including more than $18,000 spent in one night at a strip club. The money came from a fund intended to invest in PlayStar, not OpenAI or SpaceX. The SEC says the money was eventually repaid, but the use had not been disclosed.

The regulator alleges violations of anti-fraud provisions of the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. It is seeking permanent injunctions, repayment of alleged ill-gotten gains with interest, civil penalties and an order restricting Meyer from working as or being associated with a broker, dealer or investment adviser.

The case highlights the risks of buying pre-IPO exposure through funds, where investors rely on advisers to manage assets and report accurately. Neither defendant has been found liable, and the allegations will be tested in court.