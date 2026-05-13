The legal saga of Alex Murdaugh has taken its most dramatic turn yet, with South Carolina's highest court effectively dismantling what many had called the verdict of the decade. A case once seen as a definitive end to a grisly double murder trial has been reopened, leaving victims' families and the wider public stunned and uncertain about what comes next.

Murdaugh, who was convicted for the murders of his wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul, in 2023, is getting a new trial, and his conviction has been overturned. This sudden reversal serves as a stark reminder that even in the most high-profile cases, the foundations of justice can be undermined by those sworn to protect them.

Why the Court Overturned the Murder Conviction on Wednesday

The South Carolina Supreme Court announced on Wednesday that all five justices had voted unanimously to overturn Murdaugh's conviction for the June 2021 slayings. All five justices have unanimously determined that Alex Murdaugh is entitled to a fresh trial, as the local county clerk, Becky Hill, was found to have unfairly biased the jury against him.

'Hill placed her fingers on the scales of justice, thereby denying Murdaugh his right to a fair trial by an impartial jury,' the justices wrote.

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According to a sworn affidavit, one juror stated that Hill's instruction to 'watch [Murdaugh] closely' influenced her decision to convict, as she believed the clerk was implying the defendant was guilty. The Supreme Court ruling also highlighted testimony from jurors who claimed Hill warned them 'not to be fooled' by the evidence offered by the defence team.' Furthermore, Hill reportedly told the jury as they began their deliberations, '[T]his shouldn't take us long,' seemingly suggesting Murdaugh was the culprit.

The justices issued a scathing reprimand of Hill, asserting that she 'egregiously attacked Murdaugh's credibility' throughout the March 2023 trial. Because the trial ran so poorly, the justices decided to overturn Murdaugh's conviction and grant him a new trial.

'Although we are aware of the time, money, and effort expended for this lengthy trial, we have no choice but to reverse the denial of Murdaugh's motion for a new trial due to Hill's improper external influences on the jury and remand for a new trial,' the justices explained.

'Here, Hill, the Colleton County Clerk of Court, egregiously attacked Murdaugh's credibility and his defense, thus triggering the presumption of prejudice, which the State was unable to rebut.'

It turned out that Hill attempted to influence the jury to return a guilty verdict to bolster the success of a book she was writing about the case. Hill published 'Behind the Doors of Justice: The Murdaugh Murders' just a few months after Murdaugh's trial.

This ruling follows Hill's own legal troubles, as she pleaded guilty last December to charges of misconduct in office, obstruction of justice, and perjury. These charges stemmed from accusations that she misused public funds and shared sealed court information with a reporter, per the Daily Mail.

Evidence and the Original Verdict in the Murdaugh Case

Murdaugh was originally found guilty of the murders of his wife, Maggie, 52, and their son, Paul, 22, at the family's sprawling Moselle estate. The prosecution's key evidence centred on a mobile phone video discovered by investigators that placed Murdaugh at the kennels minutes before the shootings occurred. This contradicted his initial alibi that he was never at the scene during that time-frame.

Despite the conviction, the disgraced lawyer has consistently maintained that he is innocent of the murders. He admitted during the trial to stealing millions of pounds from his law firm and clients, but he adamantly denied being a killer.

'I am innocent,' Murdaugh repeatedly said during the trial, noting that he was wrongfully convicted of double murder.

The prosecution argued that the financial pressure of his stolen millions served as a motive to create a diversion and gain sympathy. Now, the new trial will force the state to present its case again without the interference of a compromised clerk.

The Rise and Fall of the Disgraced Legal Scion

Alex Murdaugh was once a prominent figure in a powerful legal dynasty that had dominated the South Carolina Lowcountry for nearly a century. As a fourth-generation lawyer, he enjoyed immense influence and social standing before his life began to unravel through a series of financial and personal scandals. His fall from grace was punctuated by allegations of drug addiction and a bizarre suicide plot intended to secure an insurance payout for his surviving son.

The overturning of his sentence does not absolve him of his other crimes. Murdaugh will remain in custody despite the overturned verdict, as he is currently serving separate 40-year and 27-year sentences for an extensive range of financial offences.

However, the constitutional right to a fair trial remains the central focus of this latest development. As the state prepares for a new legal battle, the Murdaugh name remains synonymous with a complex web of power, corruption, and tragedy.