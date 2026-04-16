The Trump administration has cancelled an £8.5 million ($11 million) federal contract with Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Miami, stripping a decades-old child welfare programme of its funding just days after President Donald Trump publicly attacked Pope Leo XIV.

The contract, administered through the Office of Refugee Resettlement within the Department of Health and Human Services, had funded shelter, foster care, and trauma services for unaccompanied migrant children arriving in the United States.

The Archdiocese of Miami confirmed that its services will be forced to shut down within three months, ending a church-government partnership that stretches back more than sixty years. The decision lands amid an increasingly fractious public dispute between the White House and the Vatican, raising serious questions about whether a religious institution is being financially punished for the political speech of its leader.

Trump's Attack on Pope Leo XIV and the Truth Social Posts

On Sunday, 13 April 2026, Trump posted a lengthy broadside against the pontiff on Truth Social, writing that Leo should 'get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left.' He accused the Chicago-born pope of being 'WEAK on Crime' and 'terrible for Foreign Policy,' and suggested that Leo XIV's position owed entirely to American geopolitical leverage. 'If I wasn't in the White House, Leo wouldn't be in the Vatican,' Trump wrote.

The attack followed Pope Leo XIV's public criticism of the United States' military conduct in Iran. The pontiff, the first American-born pope, had denounced what he described as the 'delusion of omnipotence' driving the conflict and called on world leaders to pursue dialogue over warfare.

God does not bless any conflict. Anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs. Military action will not create space for freedom or times of #Peace, which comes only from the patient… — Pope Leo XIV (@Pontifex) April 10, 2026

In a post on social media, Leo XIV wrote that 'God does not bless any conflict' and that 'anyone who is a disciple of Christ, the Prince of Peace, is never on the side of those who once wielded the sword and today drop bombs.'

Pope Leo XIV responded directly on 14 April 2026, telling reporters before boarding a flight to Algeria that he had 'no fear of the Trump administration' and would 'continue to speak out loudly against war, looking to promote peace, promoting dialogue and multilateral relationships among the states.' Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, no critic of conservative governance, condemned Trump's attack on the pontiff as 'unacceptable.' The following day, the administration notified Catholic Charities in Miami that its federal contract was cancelled.

The Msgr. Bryan Walsh Children's Village and Six Decades of Federal Partnership

The programme at the centre of the cancellation is the Msgr. Bryan Walsh Children's Village, an 81-bed facility in Cutler Bay, Miami-Dade, named after the Irish-born priest who led one of the most consequential humanitarian missions in American history. Beginning in 1960, Monsignor Bryan Walsh, working alongside the US State Department, directed Operation Pedro Pan, a programme that airlifted and resettled an estimated 14,000 unaccompanied Cuban children fleeing the Castro regime. It remains the largest recorded exodus of unaccompanied minors in the Western Hemisphere.

In the decades since, the facility evolved into a federally funded foster care system for unaccompanied migrant children, providing family reunification services and trauma-informed care for boys and girls, aged zero to seventeen, from Central America and beyond.

Archbishop Thomas Wenski, a long-standing advocate for immigrant rights, described the cancellation as the government's 'abrupt' decision to 'end more than 60 years of relationship with Catholic Charities in the Archdiocese of Miami,' adding that the church's services had 'served as a model for other agencies throughout the country.'

The federal government first made contact with the charity in late March 2026 to inform it of the impending cancellation. HHS, responding to a Miami Herald inquiry, stated that the daily population of unaccompanied migrant children in agency care had fallen to roughly 1,900 under the Trump administration, compared to a peak of 22,000 under the Biden administration.

Wenski acknowledged the reduced numbers but argued that a decline in demand might justify scaling back provision, not 'destroying one that took six decades to build.'

A Pattern of Financial Pressure on Catholic Institutions

The Miami cancellation is not an isolated incident. In January 2025, Vice President JD Vance appeared on CBS News' Face the Nation and accused the US Conference of Catholic Bishops of prioritising their 'bottom line' over genuine humanitarian concern, a charge sharp enough that Cardinal Timothy Dolan rebuked him publicly. Vance later acknowledged he had 'gone too hard.'

The administration also froze federal funding for Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley in Texas, prompting the bishops' conference to file suit in federal court over the halt to refugee resettlement funding.

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Trump won 55% of the Catholic vote in November 2024, a twelve-point margin over Kamala Harris. His approval among Catholic voters has since declined substantially, driven partly by public anger over the Iran war and his sustained attacks on the Vatican.

The administration's decision to withdraw funding from a Catholic institution caring for traumatised children, in the same week its president called the head of the Catholic Church weak and incompetent, is a political calculation that carries significant risk.

For the children still sleeping at the Msgr. Bryan Walsh Children's Village in Cutler Bay, the dispute between a president and a pope is not an abstraction; it is the reason their home will close.