The Trump administration filed a lawsuit against Minnesota and the Minnesota State High School League, following through on repeated warnings that it would act against states allowing transgender girls to compete in girls' sports.

The case filed on Monday relies heavily on Title IX, the longstanding federal law that prohibits sex discrimination in education programmes that receive public funding.

The Justice Department reported that Minnesota's policies 'ignore biological reality and, in doing so, disadvantage girls in competitive sport. Attorney General Pamela Bondi put it in similarly stark terms, saying the administration 'does not tolerate flawed state policies that ignore biological reality and unfairly undermine girls on the playing field.'

The administration has already taken similar action against Maine and California, while also threatening funding for universities caught in the same dispute.

Minnesota Pushes Back

Minnesota's response has been anything but conciliatory. State Attorney General Keith Ellison dismissed the lawsuit as 'a sad attempt to get attention,' pointing out that related legal battles are already underway. He has, for months, been positioning the state as a counterweight to federal pressure.

'It is astonishing that any president would try to target, shame, and harass children just trying to be themselves,' Ellison said.

The remark cuts to the political core of the dispute, where legal arguments about statutory interpretation sit alongside far more charged questions about identity and protection.

Minnesota's position rests on its own human rights law, which it argues offers broader protections than recent federal directives. Ellison filed a pre-emptive lawsuit last April, contending that the state is already compliant with Title IX as it understands it. That case remains unresolved, with a ruling still pending on the federal government's attempt to have it dismissed.

The Minnesota State High School League, for its part, has declined to comment, citing its usual policy on active litigation.

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Competing Visions Of Fairness

The Justice Department argues that allowing transgender girls to compete in girls' categories effectively forces 'girls to compete against boys', language that underscores how firmly the administration is anchoring its case in biological definitions.

The lawsuit goes further, raising concerns about access to shared spaces such as locker rooms and bathrooms. It is a familiar argument in this debate, one that has gained traction in some states and been rejected in others.

To strengthen its case, the federal government points to a specific example. A transgender pitcher at Champlin Park High School, it notes, played a role in a 6-0 victory in a 2025 state championship game. For critics of Minnesota's policy, cases like this are presented as evidence of an imbalance in competition.

Supporters argue that participation itself is the point, particularly for young people navigating identity in environments that can be unforgiving.

Funding, Law, And The Stakes Ahead

According to the Justice Department, Minnesota's Department of Education receives more than $3 billion annually in federal funding from the Departments of Education and Health and Human Services. That funding, the administration argues, is contingent on compliance with Title IX as it interprets it.

The lawsuit asks a federal court to declare Minnesota in violation of the law and to order a ban on transgender girls competing in girls' school sports.

What makes this moment particularly charged is the reversal of the previous federal stance. Under the Biden administration, Title IX protections were interpreted to extend to gender identity. That reading has now been discarded, replaced with a view that places biological sex at the centre of enforcement.

More than two dozen states have already enacted laws restricting transgender participation in sport, while others, like Minnesota, have resisted. Courts have stepped in at various points, blocking some measures and allowing others to proceed, leaving the broader question unsettled.