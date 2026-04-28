Melissa Isaak has just been named as Trump's new immigration lawyer, but she is already facing backlash for some of the comments she made about women years ago. A clip of her appearance at an anti-feminist convention resurfaced online, where she claimed there are 'two types of women' and said that one type was a 'warm wet hole.'

An X user also resurfaced other remarks that Isaak made in the past, starting a conversation about whether appointing her as the new immigration lawyer was the right move for Trump.

Melissa Isaak Slammed Over Her Previous Remarks

In the viral video, Isaak explained that there are two types of women. The first type, she said, are 'real women', good, solid and valuable, whom she described as major assets to men. The other type, she said, is a 'warm wet hole', a woman whose only value is sex.

In another post, factpostnews highlighted that Isaak has also represented Roy Moore, defending the former Alabama Senate candidate in a defamation lawsuit against a Super PAC that ran ads focused on allegations he pursued teenage girls, which Moore denied. Isaak has represented three defendants charged over the 26 January 6, US Capitol riot and later withdrew from two of those cases, and she has argued in speeches that men are more frequently victims of domestic abuse than women and that accusations by women are widely abused in family courts, positions at odds with mainstream research.

During a speech at the 22nd Convention, part of the Make Women Great Again summit, in 2021, Isaak alleged that allegations of domestic abuse made by women against men and children are among the most abused claims in family court.

Here is video of Trump's newly hired immigration judge Melissa Isaak calling women a "warm, wet hole":



"There's two types of women. There are good, solid, valuable women who are assets to men ... Then there's a warm, wet hole." https://t.co/jbJXtfpTkY pic.twitter.com/Y9v8aLdxFq — FactPost (@factpostnews) April 27, 2026

Online Backlash to Isaak's Appointment

Several X users shared their thoughts on Isaak's new appointment and criticised Trump's decision to hire loyalists with hardline views.

'I don't know what wet hole in the ground that Trump pulls these bats*** crazy people out of... but it sure seems to be a never-ending supply of lunatics,' one person wrote.

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'Trump couldn't have done better if he'd have had one custom-made out of a Female from Hell Kit,' another person wrote.

Just what I thought this administration has completely run out of ways to utterly embarrass themselves, they hire this lady, and we find out she has said this. pic.twitter.com/zXImZiRdfl — Joel Conroy (@diecastjoel) April 27, 2026

'Just when I thought this administration has completely run out of ways to utterly embarrass themselves, they hire this lady, and we find out she has said this,' another person wrote.

'There's a special place in hell for women who prefer to live life as a second-rate misogynist man because they didn't have the stamina to assert themselves as 'a real woman,'' another person commented.

Isaak's Role in Trump's Deportation Push

According to the Washington Post, more than 140 new 'deportation judges' have been appointed following the Justice Department's firing of over 100 immigration judges since Trump took office. Many of the new judges have no experience practising immigration law and are receiving less training than was previously offered, even as the administration seeks to clear a backlog of cases and pursue a target of 1 million deportations a year.

Isaak is an Army veteran and a reservist. She worked as a defence attorney for three of the rioters charged over the Jan. 6, 2021, US Capitol attack before withdrawing from two of the cases. Two years ago, her law firm described the $83.3 million (£61.5 million) jury award granted to a writer who accused Trump of sexual abuse and defamation as a 'travesty of justice.'

Kerry Doyle, a former ICE official who was hired as a deportation judge during Joe Biden's administration, said that Trump is trying to create a malleable workforce that will do what his administration wants without question. Doyle, along with 12 other judges, was fired by the Trump administration on Valentine's Day last year.