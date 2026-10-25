US Attorney General Todd Blanche rejected uggestions on Sunday, 25 October, that President Donald Trump was laying the groundwork to overturn election results through an Alaska Senate election lawsuit.

Speaking on CNN's State of the Union, Blanche challenged host Dana Bash's questioning, declaring, 'That is not, that is not a real question.'

The confrontation followed a Justice Department lawsuit seeking to delay certification of Alaska's Senate election under certain circumstances if Republican Senator Dan Sullivan loses.

The controversy centres on another candidate also named Dan Sullivan, whose middle initial differs from the incumbent's.

Blanche insisted the lawsuit was intended to preserve ballots and allow courts to investigate potential voter confusion, rather than interfere with election results.

Todd Blanche Rejects Questions Over Alaska Senate Election Lawsuit

During Sunday's interview, Bash questioned whether the legal challenge could lead to a confrontation resembling the aftermath of the 2020 presidential election.

Her question referenced the events of 6 January 2021, when Trump supporters attacked the US Capitol following his election defeat.

Blanche rejected the comparison, accusing Bash of misrepresenting the Justice Department's intentions.

'You set me up with the following question: Because the Department of Justice is concerned that there's an absolute fraud happening in Alaska, and he wants to do something about it, you're saying, 'Mr. Attorney General, because the president of the United States wants to stop a fraud and confusion in Alaska, is he gonna do something crazy?' That is not, that is not a real question,' Blanche said.

The attorney general maintained that any decision concerning election irregularities would rest with the courts rather than Trump.

'What I said is the groundwork that we are laying is for Alaska, for the state of Alaska, if it becomes an issue after the election, will have the ability to determine whether there was confusion that violates the law in determining who the senator should be. That is not Donald J. Trump. That is not our president,' he added.

The supplied account provides no independent evidence establishing fraud or confirming that voters have been deliberately misled.

Trump's Admission Raises Questions About Todd Blanche's Defence

The controversy intensified after Trump publicly acknowledged encouraging the Justice Department's legal challenge.

'Well, I'm the one that said 'do it,'' Trump told reporters in Florida on Friday when questioned about the lawsuit.

Despite the president's admission, Blanche declined to confirm whether Trump directly ordered him to file the case. He maintained that his private communications with the president were not matters for public discussion.

Blanche also defended Trump's allegations that Democrats were 'cheating' through the Alaska ballot arrangements. Those allegations remain unsubstantiated in the supplied account.

'He's not admitting it's political,' Blanche said. 'He's the executive. He's supposed to make sure that there's, everything in this country is running right, including elections.'

The attorney general previously maintained that he did not intend to intervene in the midterm election certification process. However, he acknowledged the possibility of a 'doomsday scenario' requiring Justice Department action.

For now, the lawsuit concerns a potential certification dispute rather than an established election irregularity. Whether the courts will need to examine the disputed ballot arrangements depends on what happens when Alaska voters cast their ballots.