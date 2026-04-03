Donald Trump convened his National Security Team following reports that the US Air Force had suffered what insiders are calling its 'worst day' in the ongoing conflict. The developments come as Iran formally rejected a US-backed ceasefire proposal, intensifying concerns of prolonged instability.

The situation has been further complicated by stalled negotiations in Pakistan, where diplomatic efforts appear to have reached a dead end. With military pressure mounting and diplomacy faltering, analysts warn the crisis may be entering a dangerous new phase.

US Air Force Faces 'Worst Day' in the Conflict

Reports from defence sources indicate that the US Air Force endured significant operational setbacks, marking what has been described as its 'worst day' in the conflict. While precise details remain limited, early accounts suggest heavy losses and mission disruptions. The claims gained traction after a widely circulated video by political commentator Aaron Parnas highlighted the severity of the situation, citing unnamed sources and emerging intelligence. Although official confirmation remains cautious, defence analysts note that such language is rarely used unless the situation is exceptionally serious, and the scale of the setback has raised urgent questions about strategy and readiness.

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Trump Calls Emergency National Security Meeting

In response, Trump convened his National Security Team for urgent consultations, signalling the gravity of the developments. High-level discussions reportedly focused on immediate military responses, regional containment, and contingency planning. Sources familiar with the matter indicate that the meeting also addressed the broader implications of continued conflict, including resource allocation and potential impacts on allied nations. The urgency of the meeting underscores the administration's concern that the conflict could spiral further without swift intervention.

Iran Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

At the heart of the crisis lies Iran's firm rejection of a US-backed ceasefire. Officials in Tehran reportedly dismissed the proposal, citing strategic and political concerns, effectively halting one of the last remaining diplomatic avenues to de-escalate tensions. Analysts warn that without a ceasefire, both sides may escalate military operations, increasing the risk of further casualties. The refusal also signals a broader shift in regional dynamics, with Iran appearing unwilling to concede ground under current conditions.

Pakistan Negotiations Hit Dead End

Efforts to mediate the conflict through talks in Pakistan have also faltered. Negotiations that once offered hope for de-escalation have reportedly broken down, leaving diplomats scrambling for alternatives. Observers suggest that competing interests and deep mistrust between parties have made compromise increasingly difficult, removing a critical diplomatic channel at a time when tensions are already high.

Global and Domestic Concerns

Beyond the strategic calculations, the human cost of the conflict is becoming increasingly apparent, with prolonged fighting threatening civilian populations, disrupting economies, and placing strain on global stability. Discussions within the National Security Team are also believed to include potential domestic implications — budgetary pressures and resource shifts to support ongoing military efforts — that experts warn could have lasting consequences for both defence spending and social programmes.

The absence of a ceasefire and the reported military setbacks suggest a volatile path ahead. Trump's next moves, alongside international responses, will play a decisive role in shaping the trajectory of the crisis.