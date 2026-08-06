President Donald Trump has filed an emergency motion in a Miami federal court seeking to pause an order requiring the production of financial records from the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust. He is suing the BBC for $10 billion (£7.42 billion) over its coverage of January 6, and the records may be relevant to his allegations of financial harm.

To recall, US Magistrate Judge Enjolique Lett issued the order on July 27. It requires the trust to produce tax returns, ownership documents, and financial statements dating back to January 2023. The order required an initial production within 10 days, followed by weekly productions.

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President Trump Fights BBC Over Business Trust

The trust bears his name, controls roughly 400 business entities, and holds virtually all of his business assets, according to court filings. The trust is revocable, meaning Trump can dissolve it and reclaim the assets it holds at any time. It is wild how much paperwork a single entity generates.

Trump waited most of those 10 days before acting. On August 3, his lawyers asked the BBC to agree to an extension. The broadcaster declined. Two days later, his team filed an emergency motion asking US District Judge Roy Altman to pause the order while Trump appeals it.

His lawyers certified in the motion that the situation presents a true emergency. They insisted the motive of the broadcaster could not be more transparent, accusing the network of attempting to wrongly exploit this litigation for its own political benefit.

Details of the $10 Billion BBC Lawsuit

In a suit filed late last year, Trump complained the BBC allegedly spliced two sections of his speech from January 6, 2021. He noted the segments were spoken nearly 55 minutes apart, omitting his call for supporters to march peacefully and patriotically.

His own complaint claimed the broadcast harmed the value of his brand, properties, and businesses. Lett noted this specific language opened the door to the records request. Considering the relationship of the trust to his alleged damages, she wrote, the information the trust possesses is relevant and material.

Trump Lawyers Seek To Amend BBC Complaint

At a July 21 hearing, Trump's lawyers said they no longer planned to seek damages for financial losses or harm to his businesses. His legal team has indicated it intends to pursue reputational harm rather than financial losses, while separately seeking to amend the complaint.

Although his lawyers offered to narrow the focus during the hearing, Lett ruled on the complaint as written. On August 4, his team filed a motion to amend the complaint. The proposed amendment was filed under seal, so its full contents were not publicly available in the source material.

Court Deadlines Loom for Trump and BBC

The objections filed alongside said the amendment replaces the express allegations of economic harm to his brand value and future financial prospects. It instead identifies reputational harm as the alleged compensatory injury. Despite this change, Trump is still seeking $10 billion.

Attorney Chuck Tobin has argued his public image and his business interests are inseparable, because he built his political identity around his success as a businessman, according to reporting.

If Judge Altman does not pause the order before the Thursday deadline, the trust will have to produce the records or risk sanctions. A trial is set for February 2027, and the BBC is also seeking to question Trump under oath, according to court filings.