United States President Donald Trump is allegedly using his massive D.C. construction projects to cement a 'post-death mythology', a leading neuroscientist has warned. Speaking in a detailed video released on Tuesday, Frank George argued that the sweeping alterations to the American capital are not merely about urban renewal. Instead, they represent a calculated attempt by Trump to redesign history and secure his own status as a timeless hero.

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How D.C. Construction Fuels A 'Post-Death Mythology'

The news came after the president spent much of his second term fixated on aggressively altering the architectural landscape of Washington. His administration has pushed forward a much-demanded White House ballroom, a heavily scrutinised 250-foot-tall arch, and the ongoing Reflecting Pool debacle.

Trump has consistently defended the building spree as a necessary effort to clean up what he described as a dirty and disgusting capital city.

It all sounds a bit mad when you say it out loud. Yet the president frequently uses his social media channels to distribute AI-generated images of himself standing alongside the nation's founding fathers, or even depicting himself in the guise of Jesus.

George insists that the physical environment is simply echoing the narrative of those wild digital creations. He pointed out that the oversized ballroom, monumental arches, endless gold, and giant portraits are telling the exact same story.

Neuroscientist Decodes Trump And His D.C. Construction

George notes that architecture functions as a profound form of symbolic communication. He explained that historical rulers have long used grand buildings to dictate their stories long after their political speeches fade from public memory.

The United States capital is already defined by structures meant to craft national identity, such as the Lincoln Memorial and Arlington National Cemetery. Critics argue that Trump's planned towering arch would literally and figuratively loom over these revered spaces.

According to George, this architectural dominance is exactly the point. 'Trump no longer seems content to be remembered as a successful president,' George asserts. 'Increasingly, he portrays himself as something much larger, founder, saviour, timeless hero, even the embodiment of the nation itself.'

The neuroscientist warned that this is not just about pouring concrete. He stressed that these projects are blatant attempts to make mythology tangible, adding that Trump is redesigning history to occupy him.

How D.C. Construction Dominates Trump's Presidential Mind

The intense focus on these vanity projects has not gone unnoticed by seasoned political observers. On Tuesday, Jim Geraghty, a senior political correspondent for the highly conservative magazine National Review, highlighted a telling detail from Maggie Haberman.

In her recent bestseller Regime Change, Haberman exposed several embarrassing secrets about the current White House dynamic. She noted that if one were to look at a chart of the president's mind share, roughly 70 percent of it would be entirely dominated by his renovations.

Geraghty conceded that voters do not have to accept Haberman's exact figure, but he maintained it is undeniable that Trump spends an extraordinary amount of time thinking and talking about the ballroom, the Reflecting Pool, and what the president affectionately calls his independence arch. That possessive phrasing seems entirely deliberate on his part.

When a reporter asked in October exactly whom the towering new arch was actually built for, Trump offered a remarkably simple one-word answer: 'Me.'