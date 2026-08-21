Donald Trump is facing a mounting series of courtroom losses in Washington, where, according to rights attorney Norman Eisen, judges have repeatedly blocked the president's most aggressive plans and labelled parts of his agenda 'totally illegal activity.'

The warning shot came during a conversation on the programme Coffee with the Contrarians, where Eisen, a long-time legal thorn in Trump's side, was asked to take stock of the administration's latest clashes with the rule of law.

The picture he painted was nothing like the aura of inevitability that surrounded Trump's return to the White House for a second term. Back then, Trump swept in as what many Republicans cast as an unstoppable force.

Despite being a convicted felon on multiple counts, he rode a loyal base and a compliant Republican majority in Congress to plaster his name over buildings, pressure federal agencies, and turn the machinery of government on perceived enemies. A lot of people in Washington, and well beyond, assumed resistance was futile.

Donald Trump and the Myth of the 'Unstoppable Juggernaut'

That myth has not aged well. 'I don't think that people walked into Trump 2.0 thinking this is some sort of unstoppable juggernaut this time,' host Adam Klasfeld said, pointing out that the administration has 'lost 22 times in the courts while trying to get sensitive voter data.'

Eisen agreed, arguing that the record of legal defeats has become impossible to ignore. Trump's former election lawyer Harmeet Dhillon, he noted, is currently '0-22' in efforts to prise voter-roll information from states and Washington, D.C. That is not just a losing streak; it is a flashing red sign judges are not buying what the administration is selling.

Eisen said the administration was forced to back away from an 'archipelago of immigration warehouses' after nationwide protests, a reminder that legal pressure and public outrage can still collide in potent ways.

Universities, law firms and media companies that initially rolled over, he added, are now pushing back and hitting the administration in court. A lot of the elite institutions that once kept their heads down have apparently decided they have seen enough.

Court Battles Over Trump's Building Projects

Then there are the battles that sound almost surreal, even by Trump-era standards. Eisen revealed that his team recently filed what he called a promising brief before the Supreme Court aimed at halting further work on a lavish new Trump-branded ballroom intended to replace the East Wing of the White House.

He described it, with an acid turn of phrase, as a 'Versailles-style let-them-eat-cake Trump Antoinette Ballroom' and argued that continuing construction would amount to 'totally illegal activity'.

Eisen said his side has urged the justices to leave an injunction in place, keeping building work frozen while the underlying legal challenge plays out. The thrust of his argument is simple enough, even if the legal detail is dense. You cannot just turn part of the White House into a monument to yourself because you feel like it.

The same pattern of overreach, followed by bungled defence, appears in what Eisen called the Davey Hearn Reflecting Pool case. According to his account, Trump's lawyers failed to mention evidence that the president had falsely accused Hearn, an omission Eisen believes could sink their case altogether.

'The ostrich approach never works in the practice of law,' he said, suggesting Trump's Department of Justice has repeatedly tried to bury awkward facts rather than confront them. He also referred to earlier missteps by Trump's legal team in that same case, painting a picture of an administration that is both aggressive and careless once it gets to court.

If that sounds like a pattern, Eisen thinks so too. He also pointed to litigation over the Kennedy Centre, where a judge has demanded further information that could derail Trump's quest to slap his name on more publicly funded property. At one point Eisen broke into laughter recalling how Trump's allies had tried to manoeuvre around resistance.

'They take down Trump's name, they hide it with a tarp, and then they say, oh, instead of putting his name above, we're gonna put his name below,' he said. The image of a presidential brand literally covered with a tarpaulin is not the look Team Trump was going for.

Toxic Soil, a Public Golf Course and Voters 'Way Ahead'

If all of that sounds like political theatre, the next case Eisen described carries a more literal kind of toxicity. Working through his Washington Litigation Group and the Democracy Defenders Fund, Eisen is targeting what he calls a poisonous legacy of Trump's building spree across the capital.

He alleges that toxic soil dug up from construction sites, 'full of chromium and arsenic and lead,' was dumped in a heap on a public golf course in East Potomac Park, near a children's playground and within reach of the local water table.

'Like the toxic dirt that Trump removed. He piled a mountain of it, dumped in the middle of a public golf course in D.C., East Potomac Park, full of chromium and arsenic and lead and left it there to blow around the golf course and the children's playground, leech into the water table in D.C.,' Eisen said.

Mix toxic soil with kids and a public amenity, he suggested, and you have the sort of fact pattern judges really do not like. He predicted a straightforward win in that case. If the allegations are upheld in court, the clean-up bill, political and financial, could be steep.

None of this, of course, means Trump is suddenly finished. Power still matters. The president retains the bully pulpit, a loyal base, and a party apparatus that has mostly stuck by him through worse. But the aura of invincibility, the idea that Trump 2.0 could simply steamroll legal constraints, is clearly fraying.

Eisen went further, arguing that voters themselves 'are way ahead' of judges in their willingness to turn away from Trump, his regime and the allies tied to him. That is a bold reading of the public mood.

Still, in a system where courts move slowly and elections come with a hard deadline, the notion that the public might be first to deliver a verdict is not as far-fetched as it once sounded. And if you are counting defeats instead of victories, even the most confident juggernaut starts to look a bit wobbly.