A US court has ordered Donald Trump to hand over extensive financial records in his $10 billion (£7.44 billion) defamation lawsuit against the BBC, exposing parts of his business empire to scrutiny after a judge ruled the broadcaster can seek access to key trust documents.

The ruling marks a significant setback for the president, whose legal battle over an edited news clip could now lead to greater disclosure of his corporate finances.

Judge Orders Financial Disclosure

US Magistrate Judge Enjoliqué Lett ruled on Tuesday that Trump must produce financial records from across his corporate empire as part of the lawsuit against the British Broadcasting Corporation.

The decision could give the BBC unprecedented access to hundreds of firms managed by Trump's family trust, exposing a potential weakness in his strategy of pursuing media organisations for substantial damages.

A misleadingly spliced clip from the 2024 documentary 'Trump, A Second Chance' prompted Trump's $10 billion defamation lawsuit late last year. The case centres on his speech delivered just before supporters stormed the US Capitol on 6 January 2021. Although the BBC apologised last year for the misleading edit, it maintains that the president's legal claims have no merit.

According to Bloomberg News, Judge Lett also cleared the BBC to issue subpoenas to dozens of Trump's closest allies in an effort to uncover his mindset on 6 January. Family members and prominent advisers, including Donald Trump Jr, Steve Bannon and Stephen Miller, are among those who could be targeted.

BBC Scores Discovery Win

Trump retains the right to appeal Tuesday's ruling in Miami, but the decision represents a major breakthrough for the BBC as it seeks evidence to support or challenge his claims of commercial losses resulting from the Panorama documentary.

The lawsuit remains in the discovery phase, during which both sides exchange documents that could be used as evidence. Judge Lett also issued a mixed ruling on a separate BBC request for records relating to the Capitol riot.

Trump Seeks to Narrow Case

Trump's lawyers intend to challenge the order while trying to limit the scope of the lawsuit to avoid handing over confidential financial records.

According to Politico, Trump's lawyer Alejandro Brito told Judge Lett on Tuesday that he plans to amend the lawsuit to argue the documentary damaged only Trump's reputation, rather than his business interests, in an effort to make financial disclosures unnecessary.

BBC Challenges Trump's Evidence

The BBC says it has produced 87,000 pages of documents, while accusing Trump's legal team of making a 'sham production' of just 735 pages, consisting largely of 'news articles' and material 'pulled from the internet'. BBC counsel Charles Tobin argued the imbalance made the evidence-gathering process 'entirely one-sided'.

BBC isn’t backing down.



Trump sued them for $10 billion, which means discovery cuts both ways. Now the BBC wants his phone logs, private schedules, daily diaries, and communications from November 2020 through January 20, 2021.



They aren’t just defending the case. They’re asking… pic.twitter.com/HXYQTNV59o — Christopher Webb (@cwebbonline) June 27, 2026

Fight Over BBC Apology Continues

Trump's legal team has condemned the BBC's subpoenas as a 'fishing expedition' designed to 'harass' former officials.

Much of its argument centres on a November letter from BBC Chairman Samir Shah to the US president. In the letter, Shah apologised for the Panorama clip, acknowledging it inadvertently created the 'mistaken impression that President Trump made a direct call for violent action'. Brito described Shah's letter as an 'admission', while the BBC continues to seek dismissal of the lawsuit.