Donald Trump's supporters and UFO enthusiasts are poring over fresh clues from Washington, after a little-known White House-linked domain, alien.gov, suddenly began throwing encrypted error messages this week, fuelling speculation that the president is preparing to release long-promised UFO files.

Alien.gov had long appeared dormant, returning nothing of note when curious users typed it into their browsers. That changed when the site began serving an SSL error, a technical response that typically indicates a website is active behind a security certificate rather than simply non-existent. In the conspiratorial corners of the internet, that was more than enough to trigger a wave of theories that officials are quietly readying an official portal for Donald Trump's UFO files.

Alien.gov Glitch Spurs New Donald Trump UFO Files Theories

The altered behaviour of alien.gov was quickly spotted and dissected on Reddit, particularly on forums devoted to extra-terrestrial sightings and government secrecy. Users shared screenshots of the error page, which warns: 'The web server reported that an error occurred while trying to access the website. Please return to the previous page.'

To most people, it is a mildly irritating dead end. To the UFO community, it looks like a locked door just about to open.

Several posters argued that the change suggests 'deployment might be close,' in reference to an anticipated release of UFO files. Another user wrote that they 'hope it comes soon,' speculating that any unveiling could follow a future 'disclosure speech' by Trump.

There is, it should be stressed, no official confirmation that alien.gov is linked to any planned release of UFO documents, or even that it is being actively managed for that purpose.

Yet the timing is awkwardly convenient. Just days before chatter around alien.gov intensified, Trump himself had again dangled the prospect of declassification before a friendly audience.

Trump Talks Up 'Very Interesting' UFO Documents

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Speaking at a Turning Point event in Arizona on Friday, 17 April, Trump reminded the crowd that he had ordered the release of government files on UFOs and what US agencies now call 'unexplained aerial phenomena.'

He told attendees he had instructed US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to 'begin releasing government files relating to UFOs and unexplained aerial phenomena.'

Trump went further, claiming the process was already moving, 'I'm pleased to report today... that this process is well underway and we found many very interesting documents.'

Trump: "I directed Pete Hegseth to begin releasing government files relating to UFOs and unexplained aerial phenomena. We found many interesting documents." pic.twitter.com/ESNcVBRhIg — AZ Intel (@AZ_Intel_) April 17, 2026

Those remarks, relayed and replayed by supporters, gave fresh oxygen to a community that has lived off partial disclosures and redacted reports for decades. The idea that a dedicated federal portal could soon host the full cache of UFO files was always going to catch fire once alien.gov started behaving differently.

Vanishing Scientists And Rising Suspicion

In recent days, UFO conspiracists have been circulating claims about the disappearance or deaths of people they consider connected to sightings and research.

On Thursday, 16 April, Trump was asked by a journalist about reports involving 10 scientists who had either vanished or been found dead. He replied, 'I hope it's random, but we're going to know in the next week and a half.' He added, 'Pretty serious stuff... Some of them were very important people, and we're going to look at them over the next short period.'

President Trump vows to look into the 10 scientists who have gone missing or turned up dead:



"I hope it's random, but we're going to know in the next week and a half."



"I just left a meeting on that subject."



"Pretty serious stuff... Some of them were very important… pic.twitter.com/t3rDQV5pTu — unusual_whales (@unusual_whales) April 16, 2026

The president did not provide names, agencies, locations or any documentation to support the assertion. It also remains entirely unclear whether these alleged disappearances bear any relation to the UFO files or to Trump's instructions to release them. No official link has been established, and at this point, that connection is purely speculative.

For UFO communities already inclined to see patterns where institutions insist there are none, the juxtaposition is irresistible. A mysterious government domain linked to 'alien' access, a president talking about 'very interesting' documents, and vague hints about missing scientists form a narrative that almost writes itself.

Away from Reddit threads and YouTube breakdowns, the picture is far murkier. The United States government has not issued any formal announcement about alien.gov, its purpose, or its ownership structure. There has been no detailed White House briefing on the status of the directive on Trump's UFO files.

What is clear is that a single technical change to an obscure government website has once again exposed just how primed the public conversation is around secrecy, national security, and the old question of whether we are alone.