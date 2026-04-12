President Donald Trump has revealed he briefly considered naming a major body of water after himself before abandoning the idea over concerns about public reaction.

The remark came during a televised interview in which the president discussed his decision to rebrand the Gulf of Mexico as the 'Gulf of America'. The president revealed he had briefly considered naming it after himself instead.

Remarks Made During Televised Interview

Trump made the comments during an appearance on Fox News' 'Sunday Morning Futures', hosted by Maria Bartiromo, where he framed the naming idea as part of a wider discussion on US influence over the Gulf.

'Now, it's called the Gulf of America, because of me. One of my little things that I did,' Trump said. He then questioned the long-standing name, adding: 'Why is it the Gulf of Mexico when we have 93% of the shoreline?'

He went on to describe his abandoned idea: 'I must tell you, I was thinking about calling it the 'Gulf of Trump' and I decided not to do it... I said, 'You know, that's not going to play too well.' He then added: 'You know I'm kidding.'

'GULF OF TRUMP': President Trump tells Maria Bartiromo he had a different name in mind after changing the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America.



"I was thinking about, it's going to be called the Gulf of Trump. And then I said, you know, that's not going to play too well." pic.twitter.com/1FtmrvqYRt — Fox News (@FoxNews) April 12, 2026

Disputed Claims Over Gulf Shoreline

Trump's assertion that the United States controls '93% of the shoreline' of the Gulf of Mexico is not supported by federal data.

According to the US Geological Survey (USGS), the United States accounts for roughly 46% of the Gulf's shoreline, with the remainder shared by Mexico and Cuba.

The discrepancy highlights ongoing concerns among analysts regarding factual accuracy in presidential statements, particularly when tied to policy justifications.

Experts note that geographic and maritime boundaries in the Gulf are governed by international agreements and long-established conventions, making unilateral claims of dominance both legally and diplomatically sensitive.

Executive Action And Naming Authority

Trump's comments also reference executive action taken at the start of his current term, when he announced that the United States would refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the 'Gulf of America'.

There is, however, no indication that the change has been formally recognised by international bodies or widely adopted beyond political messaging. Geographic naming within the US government is typically overseen by the US Board on Geographic Names (BGN), which follows a formalised review process.

Any attempt to officially rename a body of water shared with other nations would likely require diplomatic engagement and international consensus.

The White House has previously criticised media organisations, including the Associated Press, for continuing to use the established name 'Gulf of Mexico', underscoring tensions between political directives and journalistic standards.

Trump's History of Self-Naming

Trump's remarks about the 'Gulf of Trump' align with a broader pattern in which he has publicly floated naming projects and landmarks after himself.

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In some instances, these suggestions have remained rhetorical. In others, naming and branding have played a central role in his political and business identity.

Recent statements from Trump on Truth Social referenced 'massive' shipments of US oil and gas, positioning American energy production as a central pillar of his administration's global strategy. 'We have more oil than the next two largest oil economies combined, and higher quality,' he wrote, while promoting increased exports amid tensions in the region.

The Strait of Hormuz Connection

Trump's announcement of a naval blockade of the Strait of Hormuz signals a more assertive posture, with potential implications for global markets and maritime security.

The White House has not responded to the discrepancy between Trump's 93 per cent shoreline claim and USGS data. The 'Gulf of America' designation remains unrecognised by international bodies, including the United Nations. Trump made his remarks during an appearance on Fox News' 'Sunday Morning Futures' on 12 April 2026.