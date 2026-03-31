Donald Trump's potential role in the 2028 US presidential election has become a renewed point of discussion, despite constitutional limits that prevent a third elected term. References to 'Trump 2028' have appeared in political messaging and merchandise, prompting questions about whether a return to office could be possible under US law.

Some claims centre on a proposed constitutional 'loophole', suggesting a former president could return to office through succession. The argument focuses on how the presidency can be assumed without being won through an election.

The National Constitution Centre says there is no recognised legal pathway for such a scenario, and any attempt to test the theory would likely face immediate constitutional challenges.

How the 'Loophole' Argument Works

The claim is based on the wording of the 22nd Amendment, which states that no person shall be elected president more than twice. Some interpretations focus on the distinction between being elected and serving in office. Under this reading, a former president who has already served two elected terms could still return through the line of succession.

One version of the theory suggests running as a vice-presidential candidate on a future ticket. If the elected president were to step down, resign or become unable to serve, the vice president would assume the presidency under existing succession rules.

Newsom: "You will not have a country if he rigs this election. You will have a President who will be running for a third term, mark my word... I received in the mail a Trump 2028 hat…"pic.twitter.com/FalNuwUfcs — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) January 28, 2026

The Trump store website has started selling “Trump 2028” hats. pic.twitter.com/0B2xIakIaL — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 24, 2025

Ok I know I voted for Trump 3 times but him being brutally honest about his feelings about someone who tried to destroy him, his administration and his family is too much.



I am not voting for him in 2028.



Unless he finds a way to run again in which case I definitely will. — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) March 21, 2026

Supporters of this interpretation argue that the amendment does not explicitly prohibit a former president from serving more than twice, only from being elected more than twice. This distinction has been central to online discussions of a possible third term.

Other Constitutional Rules Limit the Scenario

Other provisions of the Constitution address eligibility more broadly. The US 12th Amendment states that anyone ineligible to serve as president cannot serve as vice president. Because a two-term president cannot be elected again, this interpretation holds that they would also be barred from appearing on a presidential ticket in any capacity.

Presidential succession procedures outlined in the 25th Amendment do not override these eligibility rules. This means a succession-based route would still be subject to constitutional limits and would likely require judicial review if challenged.

Political Context Ahead of 2028

Attention within the Republican Party has already begun to shift towards potential successors. Reuters reporting indicates figures such as JD Vance and Marco Rubio are being discussed as possible candidates in the next election cycle.

The report notes that term limits prevent Trump from running again under current rules, with internal discussions instead focusing on who could lead the party beyond his presidency. A poll by Reuters shows both figures have significant support among Republican voters, reflecting early positioning ahead of the next election.

JD Vance is losing support from Republicans as Marco Rubio becomes increasingly viewed as Trump's successor for 2028. pic.twitter.com/T9VUmJVJ1E — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) March 24, 2026

Vice President JD Vance won the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) straw poll for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination.



JD Vance: 53%



Marco Rubio: 35%



Ron DeSantis: 2%



Donald Trump Jr.: 2% pic.twitter.com/Sx39v1SLqt — RedWave Press (@RedWavePress) March 29, 2026

Online references to a possible 2028 return continue to circulate alongside these discussions, including campaign-style branding and merchandise, though they are not reflected in formal legal or party processes.

Term Limits Remain in Force

The US Constitution sets a two-term limit for elected presidents, introduced after Franklin D. Roosevelt served four terms in office. The amendment was designed to formalise a long-standing political convention limiting time in office.

While the wording of the amendment has prompted debate, it has consistently been applied as a restriction on returning to the presidency after two elected terms. No former president has attempted to test the limits of the amendment through succession.

The 'loophole' argument remains a theoretical interpretation. Under current constitutional rules, there is no established mechanism that would allow a third term, and any attempt to pursue one would likely be decided through the courts.