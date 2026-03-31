Trump 2028? Top Lawyer Reveals 'Constitutional Loophole' That Could Allow Third Term
Understanding the constitutional debate around a potential Trump 2028 candidacy
Donald Trump's potential role in the 2028 US presidential election has become a renewed point of discussion, despite constitutional limits that prevent a third elected term. References to 'Trump 2028' have appeared in political messaging and merchandise, prompting questions about whether a return to office could be possible under US law.
Some claims centre on a proposed constitutional 'loophole', suggesting a former president could return to office through succession. The argument focuses on how the presidency can be assumed without being won through an election.
The National Constitution Centre says there is no recognised legal pathway for such a scenario, and any attempt to test the theory would likely face immediate constitutional challenges.
How the 'Loophole' Argument Works
The claim is based on the wording of the 22nd Amendment, which states that no person shall be elected president more than twice. Some interpretations focus on the distinction between being elected and serving in office. Under this reading, a former president who has already served two elected terms could still return through the line of succession.
One version of the theory suggests running as a vice-presidential candidate on a future ticket. If the elected president were to step down, resign or become unable to serve, the vice president would assume the presidency under existing succession rules.
Supporters of this interpretation argue that the amendment does not explicitly prohibit a former president from serving more than twice, only from being elected more than twice. This distinction has been central to online discussions of a possible third term.
Other Constitutional Rules Limit the Scenario
Other provisions of the Constitution address eligibility more broadly. The US 12th Amendment states that anyone ineligible to serve as president cannot serve as vice president. Because a two-term president cannot be elected again, this interpretation holds that they would also be barred from appearing on a presidential ticket in any capacity.
Presidential succession procedures outlined in the 25th Amendment do not override these eligibility rules. This means a succession-based route would still be subject to constitutional limits and would likely require judicial review if challenged.
Political Context Ahead of 2028
Attention within the Republican Party has already begun to shift towards potential successors. Reuters reporting indicates figures such as JD Vance and Marco Rubio are being discussed as possible candidates in the next election cycle.
The report notes that term limits prevent Trump from running again under current rules, with internal discussions instead focusing on who could lead the party beyond his presidency. A poll by Reuters shows both figures have significant support among Republican voters, reflecting early positioning ahead of the next election.
Online references to a possible 2028 return continue to circulate alongside these discussions, including campaign-style branding and merchandise, though they are not reflected in formal legal or party processes.
Term Limits Remain in Force
The US Constitution sets a two-term limit for elected presidents, introduced after Franklin D. Roosevelt served four terms in office. The amendment was designed to formalise a long-standing political convention limiting time in office.
While the wording of the amendment has prompted debate, it has consistently been applied as a restriction on returning to the presidency after two elected terms. No former president has attempted to test the limits of the amendment through succession.
The 'loophole' argument remains a theoretical interpretation. Under current constitutional rules, there is no established mechanism that would allow a third term, and any attempt to pursue one would likely be decided through the courts.
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