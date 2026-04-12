Donald Trump has released official architectural renderings of a gilded 250-foot triumphal arch planned for Washington, D.C., in what critics are calling the most blatant act of self-commemoration by a sitting president in modern American history.

The plans, submitted on 10 April 2026 by architecture firm Harrison Design to the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts, show a white-and-gilded structure featuring four lions at its base and a winged 'Lady Liberty' statue at its peak, inscribed with the words 'One Nation Under God' and 'Liberty and Justice for All.'

The structure would stand at Memorial Circle on Columbia Island, directly across the Potomac River from the Lincoln Memorial, and surpass Paris's Arc de Triomphe by nearly 90 feet. At 250 feet, one foot per year of American independence, it would become the tallest triumphal arch in the world.

The project, which Trump has championed since October 2025 under the banner of America's 250th anniversary, has already drawn a federal lawsuit from Vietnam War veterans, questions over its public funding, and accusations that the Commission of Fine Arts reviewing it has been stacked with Trump's own appointees.

The 'Me' Moment: Trump's October Reveal and Its Defining Exchange

The arch's origin story is inseparable from a single, widely circulated exchange. On 15 October 2025, Trump displayed a desk model of the proposed structure to reporters in the Oval Office. CBS political correspondent Ed O'Keefe asked directly: 'Who is it for?' Trump responded: 'Me. It's going to be beautiful.' The exchange was captured on video and published widely.

That same month, Trump floated naming the structure the 'Arc de Trump,' a label the media immediately adopted. Trump publicly called the arch 'one of the most beautiful things anywhere in the world' and told reporters aboard Air Force One in early 2026 that he wanted it to be the 'biggest one of all.'

Trump posted three renderings to Truth Social, each showing the arch bearing the inscription 'The Independence Arch' with ornate eagles. The White House formally named it the 'Independence Arch,' a rebranding that did little to temper the controversy.

Harrison Design's Renderings and the Commission Review

The formal 12-page submission to the Commission of Fine Arts on 10 April 2026 marks the first time the administration has filed official plans with a federal review body. Harrison Design, a multi-city architecture and landscape firm, produced the renderings. The Commission is scheduled to evaluate the proposal on 16 April 2026.

In a post on Truth Social following the filing, Trump declared: 'I am pleased to announce that TODAY my Administration officially filed the presentation and plans to the highly respected Commission of Fine Arts for what will be the GREATEST and MOST BEAUTIFUL Triumphal Arch, anywhere in the World.'

The White House spokesperson Davis Ingle separately told NPR the arch 'will enhance the visitor experience at Arlington National Cemetery for veterans, the families of the fallen, and all Americans alike.'

The commission now reviewing these plans is composed entirely of members appointed by Trump. In October 2025, he took the unusual step of removing six sitting members mid-term.

The National Capital Planning Commission, the federal agency overseeing development in the capital region, is also expected to weigh in under the Commemorative Works Act, though the administration has not yet sought congressional approval, a legal requirement that sits at the heart of the pending federal lawsuit.

Funding Questions and the Broader Remaking of Washington

Costs for the arch remain officially uncalculated. The White House has said the project will draw on a combination of public and private funds, but the precise split is in dispute.

Per NOTUS, the National Endowment for the Humanities' fiscal year 2026 spending plan — approved by the Office of Management and Budget; reserves £11.8 million ($15 million) in public funds for the project, comprising £1.57 million ($2 million) in special initiative funding and £10.24 million ($13 million) in matching funds. This contradicts earlier White House statements that the arch would be privately funded through leftover inaugural donations.

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Private contributions are being channelled through Freedom 250, a fund housed within the National Park Foundation. Donors giving at least £787,000 ($1 million) reportedly receive access to the president and other 'perks,' according to the Public Citizen lawsuit. Harrison Design did not respond to requests for information about the total price tag.

The arch is part of a wider series of architectural interventions Trump is pushing across Washington. The historic White House East Wing has already been demolished to make room for a proposed £315 million ($400 million) neoclassical ballroom, which a federal appeals court temporarily allowed to proceed on 12 April 2026. Trump has also converted the White House Rose Garden into a stone-covered patio and announced plans to shut down the Kennedy Center for two years for renovation.

A federal review panel composed entirely of Trump's own appointees is now the next line of assessment for a monument the president once said was built for himself.