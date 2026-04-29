In a significant development in the recent assassination attempt on US President Donald Trump, a Sky News report suggests that the Secret Service agent wounded during the incident may have been struck by 'friendly fire' from a colleague rather than by the suspect. The possibility that the injured agent was hit by a bullet fired by another officer has raised new questions about how the chaotic moments of the attack unfolded.

Cole Tomas Allen, a 31-year-old engineer from California, has been charged with attempting to assassinate the president and is facing multiple other charges. However, a crucial part of the story centres on the Secret Service agent who was injured during the foiled attack. Initial reports suggest that while the agent fired five shots at Allen, it was not Allen's gunfire that struck the officer, but potentially one of his colleagues. The revelation raises doubts about the nature of the security operations and the effectiveness of the response in such a high-stakes situation.

BREAKING: Secret Service agent shot during the attempted assassination of Donald Trump was likely struck by gunfire from another agent, per Sky News. — Patrick Webb (@Patrickwebb) April 28, 2026

The Attack That Shook Washington: How Did the Secret Service Agent Get Shot?

The incident unfolded on a Saturday during the annual White House Correspondents' Dinner, a high-profile event attended by top government officials, including President Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and other cabinet members. Allen, who allegedly had a shotgun, a pistol, and knives in his possession, attempted to storm the event with the intent to harm President Trump.

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In a dramatic series of events, Allen reportedly approached and ran through the security checkpoint at the hotel towards the area where the President and his key officials were gathered. The Secret Service agent, who has not yet been named publicly, was among the first responders to the scene. In an attempt to thwart the attack, the agent fired five shots at Allen, none of which struck Allen, according to officials. However, one of the agent's colleagues is now suspected of unintentionally hitting the officer with a bullet, leaving him wounded but alive.

'This heroic officer who was hit fired five times at Allen, who was not shot but fell to the ground and was promptly arrested,' said Todd Blanche, the acting attorney general, during a press briefing.

Was Friendly Fire the Culprit?

According to a Sky News report, while the primary attacker, Allen, is accused of attempting to assassinate the President, the possibility of friendly fire complicates the narrative. Blanche confirmed that Allen had fired at least one shot from his shotgun, but crucial details surrounding the ballistics of the situation remain unclear. With the investigation still ongoing, the question of whether one of the Secret Service agents unintentionally hit their colleague during the exchange of gunfire has led to significant media interest.

The agent who was injured in the attack was wearing a Kevlar vest, which undoubtedly saved his life. This protective gear absorbed much of the impact of the bullet, but the agent still sustained an injury. The Secret Service's response to the situation was swift, with President Trump and his cabinet members evacuated from the scene immediately, as reports describe reporters ducking under tables for safety. While this aspect of the response has been hailed as a success, the possibility of friendly fire raises concerns about internal communication and coordination among security personnel during such high-risk situations.

Who Is Cole Allen?

Cole Allen's background has added another layer of intrigue to this unfolding case. A graduate of the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), Allen's LinkedIn profile reveals his education in mechanical engineering. While no previous criminal activity had been linked to him, the allegations against him are severe, including charges of attempted assassination and the possession of weapons. According to reports, Allen allegedly booked a room at the hotel where the dinner was held, having travelled cross-country by train to carry out the attack.

Allen's motives remain unclear, but his arsenal of weapons and the methodical way he allegedly planned the attack suggest a deeply concerning intent. However, with the possibility of friendly fire now emerging as a significant factor in the shooting, the case raises troubling questions about the security protocols in place for such events.

The Ongoing Investigation

As the investigation into the assassination attempt continues, US officials are piecing together the details of that night. Prosecutors are expected to file additional charges against Allen, and the full picture of the events that transpired at the dinner will be revealed in due course. While the security forces involved are being praised for their quick thinking and swift action in containing the situation, the impact of friendly fire on the injured agent raises questions about how such incidents are managed.

Cole Tomas Allen remains in federal custody. The Secret Service has not commented publicly on the friendly fire possibility, and the investigation into the full sequence of events at the White House Correspondents' Dinner remains ongoing.