Comedian John Oliver has criticised the design of the 2026 'America the Beautiful' national park pass, arguing that the inclusion of a presidential image has taken away from what the pass is meant to represent. Speaking on his show Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, he questioned why the design features a political figure alongside George Washington instead of focusing on natural landscapes.

He said the idea behind the design may have been to highlight America's first and final presidents, but described the execution as unusual. Oliver added, 'I get what they're going for, but this is strange for a national parks pass that should celebrate nature.'

His remarks come amid growing public debate about the redesign, which marks a significant shift from previous editions that showcased wildlife and scenic views.

Backlash Over the 2026 Park Pass Design

The 2026 design has drawn criticism from visitors and environmental advocates who argue that the pass has moved away from its original purpose. Traditionally, the pass has featured images of national parks, animals, and landscapes, highlighting the country's natural beauty.

Oliver pointed out that the change comes at a time when national parks have faced staffing cuts and budget pressures. He also referenced rising concerns over access fees and ongoing legal challenges questioning whether the design complies with federal guidelines.

The backlash has extended beyond commentary, with some visitors expressing disappointment after purchasing the pass. Many expected a nature-focused image, only to find a political figure prominently displayed instead.

As criticism spread, some park visitors began finding ways to cover the image on the pass. Reports emerged of people placing stickers over the design, effectively replacing the original image with alternative visuals such as nature scenes or artwork.

'Void if Altered'

However, the US Department of the Interior later issued a warning stating that altering the pass could potentially invalidate it under 'Void if Altered' rules. This created confusion among visitors who wanted to modify the appearance without affecting the validity of their passes.

Despite the warning, the trend continued to grow. Some visitors turned to protective sleeves that obscure the image while still allowing the pass to be used. These alternatives gained popularity among those who preferred a more traditional nature-focused design.

Oliver highlighted this trend as evidence of public dissatisfaction, noting that many people simply want a pass that reflects the natural environment they are visiting.

Free Sticker Workaround

In response to the controversy, Oliver introduced a creative solution during his programme by offering free printable stickers designed to cover the image on the pass. The idea, he explained, is to give visitors an easy and accessible way to customise their passes without damaging them.

The stickers include a range of designs, from wildlife imagery to scenic landscapes, allowing users to replace the controversial image with something more in line with the original spirit of the pass.

Oliver described the initiative as a practical response to what he sees as an unusual design choice, adding that many visitors would prefer to focus on nature rather than political imagery.

The free stickers have since attracted attention online, with viewers sharing and downloading them as a light-hearted protest. The move has added another layer to the ongoing debate, blending humour with criticism.

For now, visitors to national parks are left with a choice: use the pass as issued, or take a more creative approach to make it their own.