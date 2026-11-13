House Democrats are seeking to protect records behind Donald Trump's Washington construction plans after whistleblowers warned that documents may have been destroyed at the Interior Department before the next Congress can investigate. The department has rejected the allegation, calling claims of improper destruction '100% false'.

The requests also reach private companies that have been subjects of committee inquiries, although they have not been accused of destroying government records.

A Records Trail Spanning Agencies and Contractors

On 9 November, Representative Jared Huffman, the ranking Democrat on the House Committee on Natural Resources, sent preservation letters to 36 federal agencies and private companies. They seek documents, communications, and other material connected to the committee's investigations of the Trump administration.

Recipients include the Department of the Interior, the National Park Service, the Bureau of Land Management, the Agriculture and Commerce departments, and companies including Lockheed Martin, John Deere, Boeing, Chevron, ExxonMobil, Oracle, and TikTok. Their receipt of letters does not mean they are suspected of destroying records; whistleblower concerns reported to lawmakers focused on the Interior Department.

The requests cover paper files and electronic information, including official business communications sent through personal accounts, phones, and messaging applications. Under the Federal Records Act, agencies must preserve records created or received in the course of government business.

Recipients were asked to retain relevant material, make reasonable efforts to recover deleted information that remains recoverable, and suspend practices that could erase records. They must confirm compliance by 23 November.

Why the Projects Could Become a Test Case

The committee oversees national parks and federal lands, placing several of Trump's Washington plans within its remit. They include a proposed triumphal arch at Memorial Circle, changes to East Potomac Golf Links, fencing near Lafayette Square, and a redevelopment concept for the Tidal Basin.

Emails, agency assessments, and contracts could help establish who made decisions and whether required procedures were followed. The arch is already facing a separate legal challenge. On 5 November, US District Judge Tanya Chutkan issued a 14-day restraining order blocking construction while Washington DC and Virginia challenge the approvals. She deferred a decision on their broader request to halt agency action.

In a separate East Potomac case, Judge Ana C. Reyes on 9 November refused the administration's request to pause an existing injunction against further tree removal. That case concerns environmental review and the golf course plan, not the whistleblower claims about records.

Interior Denies Improper Document Destruction

An Interior Department spokesperson told CNN the claims were '100% false' and said the department follows federal records-management obligations under its ethics officials' direction. The public material released by Huffman does not independently establish that documents were destroyed.

Huffman said Democrats intend to pursue oversight in January, with hearings and possible subpoenas if agencies resist. He has also suggested lawmakers could turn to the courts.

The letters do not prove wrongdoing. They put agencies and private recipients on notice to retain potentially relevant evidence. If records are missing, whether they can be recovered may shape how fully Congress can scrutinise the administration's decisions and use of federal land.