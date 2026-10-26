Russian media oligarch Konstantin Malofeyev took to British airwaves to urge an immediate tactical nuclear strike on western Ukraine, openly rebuking President Vladimir Putin for refusing to deploy atomic weapons.

Speaking during an appearance on Piers Morgan Uncensored broadcast on Tuesday, 20 October 2026, the 52-year-old founder of the pro-Kremlin Tsargrad television network argued that civilian populations should receive a 72-hour ultimatum to evacuate designated zones before warheads target suspected Western weapons depots.

'We are Christians, we are good people,' Malofeyev told Piers Morgan. Describing Ukrainians as fellow Slavs, he insisted Russians did not want to kill them.

Morgan challenged how that claim could be reconciled with Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The provocative ultimatum reflects Malofeyev's private stance rather than formal Kremlin military doctrine or an operational order from Russia's General Staff.

While the media baron pointed to nuclear deployment as the primary decision Putin has handled incorrectly, international humanitarian agencies emphasise that advance warnings cannot neutralise the border-crossing thermal destruction, medical collapse, and radioactive contamination inherent to nuclear detonations.

Malofeyev Defends 72-Hour Warning Before Nuclear Strike

Malofeyev presented his ultimatum as a way of ending the war. He argued that advance notice would allow people to leave before a nuclear attack, although he provided no verified evidence that such a warning could protect civilians.

Nor did the interview establish that the proposed targets contained the Western weapons he described. His suggestion remained a hypothetical attack plan rather than an indication that Russian authorities had selected targets.

Asked to identify something Putin had done wrong, Malofeyev criticised him for failing to deploy nuclear weapons. Morgan challenged the tycoon's position, questioning how Russia could claim benevolent intentions while invading Ukraine.

The International Committee of the Red Cross warns that nuclear explosions cause devastation through intense heat, blast forces and radiation. Their effects can extend beyond the intended target, overwhelm medical services and cross national borders. A 72-hour warning would not remove those dangers.

A clip of the exchange also prompted criticism in a Reddit discussion. Some commenters questioned Malofeyev's description of Russians as good people alongside his call for nuclear force. The discussion does not establish how widely those views are shared.

Earlier Nuclear Demand Included Calls for Public Executions

Malofeyev's latest comments repeated a proposal he made on 6 April 2026. That appeal followed remarks by Ukrainian arms manufacturer Denys Shtilerman about developing ballistic missiles capable of reaching Moscow. The discussion did not establish that those missiles were operational.

Writing for Tsargrad, Malofeyev referred to the possibility of strikes against Moscow sites, including Federal Security Service headquarters and the military's General Staff. He also named defence manufacturer Almaz-Antey, using the potential threat to argue for nuclear escalation.

His April proposal envisaged a 72-hour evacuation warning before a strike on western Ukraine. He then advocated what he called 'denazification', including public executions of Ukrainian nationalist leaders and officials involved in military recruitment. These were his demands, not documented Russian government plans.

In July, Nobel Peace Prize-winning journalist Dmitry Muratov asked Russian investigators to examine public calls for nuclear escalation. His published complaint cited Malofeyev's April column and comments made at a June economic forum in St Petersburg. The request was not a finding of criminal wrongdoing.

Malofeyev's Marriage and the ICC Warrants

Malofeyev confirmed on 10 September 2024 that he had married Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia's commissioner for children's rights. That relationship does not establish that she endorsed or participated in his proposals.

On 17 March 2023, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Putin and Lvova-Belova. They concern alleged war crimes involving the unlawful deportation and transfer of Ukrainian children from occupied territories to Russia. Neither warrant constitutes a conviction, and Malofeyev is not named in them.

Those separate proceedings provide background on Malofeyev's connections, not evidence that the Kremlin has approved a nuclear strike. His interview contains no indication that Putin ordered, authorised or scheduled the attack he advocated.

Neither the Russian Ministry of Defence nor the Kremlin press office has issued public statements endorsing Malofeyev's television rhetoric.