PR strategist Adrienne Uthe says Barron Trump could one day carry forward his father's political legacy. Uthe made the assessment to The US Sun, which published her comments on 8 November. Barron has not announced a run.

The suggestion followed the US midterm elections, in which Democrats won control of the House of Representatives and the Senate, leaving Republicans in the minority in both chambers.

The result put a question before the party as it looks towards 2028: how much of Donald Trump's appeal can another Republican carry into a presidential election?

Barron faces an age barrier. The 22nd Amendment bars Trump from being elected president a third time, while the Constitution sets a minimum age of 35 for the office. Barron Trump, who is 20, will be too young to run in 2028.

Why Uthe Sees a Possible Political Role for Barron

Uthe, founder and chief executive of Kronus Communications, based her assessment on Barron's place in popular culture. She told the newspaper that some people saw him as 'a fresh start for the name'.

Barron is Donald Trump's only child with first lady Melania Trump. He has largely stayed out of the political spotlight, although he has appeared with his father at public events. In July, the two attended the World Cup final in New Jersey.

Barron also has a public connection to one of the family's business ventures. World Liberty Financial's project paper lists him as a co-founder alongside his older brothers, Donald Trump Jr and Eric Trump.

The same document says Trump family members do not serve as officers, directors or employees of the operating company.

Where Barron Trump Fits in the Succession Debate

Political communications strategist Mike Fahey, who worked on four campaigns during the 2026 midterms, took a more cautious view.

Speaking to the newspaper, he said Barron was at the start of his adult life and cautioned against casting him as the party's future. He viewed Barron's name recognition as an advantage.

Fahey saw Donald Trump Jr as a more immediate prospect for maintaining the family's political influence. He cited the elder son's familiarity with the Make America Great Again movement and the following he has built.

Even so, Fahey questioned whether Trump Jr could appeal to enough voters to win a national election.

Fahey also pointed to Vice-President JD Vance as a possible successor outside the family. The president discussed the Republican field with 60 Minutes. CBS recorded the interview at the White House on 6 November and broadcast it on 8 November.

Trump told correspondent Ross Douthat that his immigration crackdown had both helped and hurt him politically. He acknowledged that his administration's deportation policy might have been too tough and said he would like to work with Democrats on immigration.

Asked about the Republican field, Trump praised Secretary of State Marco Rubio. He also spoke favourably about several Republican senators without naming them.

Trump said he would probably endorse a candidate for the next presidential election, but left open the possibility that he might stay out of the race.